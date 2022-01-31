The Worldwide Real-Time Location System Industry is Expected to Reach $18+ Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real-Time Location System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology, Industry Vertical, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-time location systems market is expected to grow from US$ 4,097.3 million in 2021 to US$ 18,878.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2021-2028.

Online shopping is increasing at the fastest pace across the world. E-commerce sales have been growing at a significant rate over the last decade and are anticipated to grow in the coming years. APAC shows the strongest development and accounts for nearly half of the overall online sales. Besides this, Europe is also a key region supporting e-commerce growth. The e-commerce industry in Europe was worth US$ 425.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow by 30% in 2021 according to Finaria. Amazon and other e-retailers have taken over conventional retail.

Many shoppers in Europe prefer online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Target, and Wal-Mart, which is the major reason for the growth of the e-commerce sector in Europe. Increasing demand for making retail cost-efficient and generally faster means that companies need to optimize supply chain management and build robust solutions to meet the demands. A survey conducted in the UK of 250 distribution warehouse and supply chain managers revealed that ~3,000 hours of are lost due to unproductive workflows at distribution centers.

The real-time location system proves to be a highly efficient instrument that is used for monitoring and locating goods, as it provides resourceful insights to the distribution center operators to make data-driven decisions rather than relying on educated guesses. Thus, the growing ecommerce industry coupled with the increasing need for making data-driven decisions drives the real-time location system market growth.



The real-time location systems market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, industry vertical, application, and geography. Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in the market. In terms of technology, the real-time location systems market is segmented into Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Ultra-wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, Infrared (IR), GPS, and Others. In 2020, the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into heavy industries, manufacturing, retail, oil and gas, automotive, construction, government and defense, education, and others. In 2020, the retail segment dominated the market. By application, the market is segmented into personnel/staff locating and monitoring, access control and security, environmental monitoring, warehouse management and monitoring, supply chain management and operational automation/visibility, and others.

In 2020, the personnel/staff locating and monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.



A few major players operating in the global real-time location systems market are Aruba Networks; AiRISTA Flow Inc.; Decawave Limited; Impinj, Inc.; Siemens AG; Zebra Technologies Corporation; Sonitor Technologies AS; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; TeleTracking Technologies Inc.; and Ubisense.

