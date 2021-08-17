The Worldwide Reverse Osmosis Membrane Industry is Expected to Reach $5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10% from 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increased demand for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, growing water scarcity and developing government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.

Thin-film composite membranes accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the RO membrane market

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are manufactured largely for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for unwanted materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics. Also, these membranes have been recognized to promote water permeation thus, high water recovery and good quality of treated water.

Water & wastewater treatment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the RO membrane market

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water shortage and improving regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for water & wastewater treatment segment. Rising demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, African nations, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.

APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market in 2020, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, an increase in the population, and heightened urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, expanding industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ro Membrane Market

4.2 Ro Membrane Market, by Type

4.3 Ro Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 Ro Membrane Market, by Major Countries

4.5 APAC Ro Membrane Market, by Type and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Water Scarcity

5.2.1.2 Government Regulations and Increasing Demand for Clean Drinking Water

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Membrane Fouling and Scaling

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Discharge of Dense Brine as Waste

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.3.1 Document Type

5.3.2 Insights

5.3.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.3.4 Top Applicants

5.3.4.1 List of Patents by Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

5.3.4.2 List of Patents by Dainippon Ink & Chemical

5.3.4.3 List of Patents by Toray Industries, Inc.

5.3.4.4 List of Patents by Lg Chem Ltd.

5.3.4.5 List of Patents by Midea Group Co. Ltd.

5.4 Regulatory & Tariff Landscape

5.5 Ecosystem

5.5.1.1 Ro Membrane Market: Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.6.1 New Technologies - Ro Membranes

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Ro Membrane Market

5.7.1 COVID-19

5.7.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.7.3 Impact on Water Sector

5.8 Raw Material Analysis

5.8.1 Polyamide

5.8.2 Polysulfone & Polyethersulfone

5.8.3 Cellulose Acetate

5.9 Price Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.15 Trade Analysis

5.16 Operational Data

6 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Filter Module

6.1 Introduction

6.1 Plate-And-Frame (Pf)

6.2 Tubular

6.3 Spiral Wound

6.4 Hollow Fiber

7 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Desalination

7.1.2 Utility Water Treatment

7.1.3 Wastewater Treatment & Reuse

7.1.4 Process Water

8 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cellulose-Based Membrane

8.2.1.1 The Oldest Form of Ro Membranes Used Commercially

8.2.2 Cellulose Acetate (Ca) Membranes

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Thin Film Composite Membrane

8.3.1.1 Ideal for the Purification of Feed Streams Containing a Wide Variety of Dissolved Contaminants

8.3.2 Polyamide (Pa) Composite Membranes

8.3.3 Others

9 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

9.2.1 Residential & Commercial

9.2.1.1 Ro is the Low-Maintenance, Chemical-Free Option to Achieve Clean Water Used for Household Purposes

9.2.2 Municipal

9.2.2.1 Limited Freshwater Resources Driving the Market in this Segment

9.3 Industrial Processing

9.3.1 Power

9.3.1.1 Ro Membranes are Used to Treat Feedwater Sourced from Groundwater Sources or Seawater and for Wastewater Treatment

9.3.2 Food & Beverage

9.3.2.1 The Use of Membrane Equipment is an Integral Part of Manufacturing Milk, Cheese, and Whey Proteins

9.3.3 Healthcare

9.3.3.1 Ro Membranes are Used in Hospital Water and Wastewater Treatment for the Production of Ultra-Pure Water

9.3.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

9.3.4.1 Selective Separation Properties Provided by Ro Membranes are Beneficial for Various Processes

9.3.5 Others

10 Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Ro Membrane Market, Key Developments

11.2 Revenue Analysis

11.2.1 Ro Membrane Market

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

11.4.1 Dupont Water Solutions

11.4.2 Hydranautics

11.4.3 Toray Industries Inc.

11.4.4 Lg Chem

11.4.5 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.5.1.1 Star

11.5.1.2 Pervasive

11.5.1.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Key Players)

11.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.6.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.1.2 Responsive Companies

11.6.1.3 Dynamic Companies

11.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (Other Key Players)

11.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence (Other Key Players)

11.6.4 Company Footprint

11.6.5 Company Filter Module Footprint

11.6.6 Company Application Footprint

11.6.7 Company Region Footprint

11.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.7.1 Ro Membrane Market

11.7.1.1 Product Launches

11.7.1.2 Deals

11.7.1.3 Others

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dupont Water Solutions

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.3.1 Deals

12.1.3.2 Product Launch

12.1.4 Analyst's View

12.1.4.1 Key Strategies/Right to Win

12.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.2 Hydranautics (A Nitto Denko Group Company)

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.3.1 Product Launch

12.2.4 Analyst's View

12.2.4.1 Key Strategies/Right to Win 190

12.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made 190

12.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threat 191

12.3 Toray Industries, Inc.

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.3.3 Recent Developments

12.3.3.1 Product Launch

12.3.3.2 Deals

12.3.3.3 Others

12.3.4 Analyst's View

12.3.4.1 Key Strategies/Right to Win 194

12.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made 194

12.3.5 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.4 Lg Chem

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.4.3 Recent Developments

12.4.4 Analyst's View

12.4.4.1 Key Strategies/Right to Win

12.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.5 Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.5.3 Analyst's View

12.5.3.1 Key Strategies/Right to Win

12.5.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

12.5.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

12.6 Alfa Laval

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.7 Koch Separation Solutions

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.7.3 Recent Developments

12.7.3.1 Product Launch

12.7.3.2 Deals

12.8 Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.8.3 Recent Developments

12.9 Membranium (Rm Nanotech)

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.9.3 Recent Developments

12.9.3.1 Others

12.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

12.11 Other Players

12.11.1 Applied Membrane Inc.

12.11.2 Axeon

12.11.3 Hydramem

12.11.4 Keensen

12.11.5 Lenntech

12.11.6 Merck

12.11.7 Membracon (Uk) Ltd.

12.11.8 Osmotech

12.11.9 Pall Water

12.11.10 Parker Hannifin Corporation

12.11.11 Permoinics

12.11.12 Reckson

12.11.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.11.14 Vontron

12.11.15 Watts

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

