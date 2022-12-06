The Worldwide RF Signal Chain Components Industry is Expected to Reach $72.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Signal Chain Components Market by Product (Filters, Diplexers), Frequency Band (Ka Band, Ku Band), Material Type (Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Nitride), Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecom Infrastructure) and Region- Global forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RF signal chain components market size is valued at USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 72.9 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Rising demand for mobiles and smartphones

The advent of 5G technology has fueled the demand for 5G-enabled smartphones. According to Samsung, the demand for smartphones and 5G smartphones is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and 37%, respectively, from 2021 to 2025, due to the rising commercialization of 5G technology.

Smartphone manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Honor, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have commercialized their 5G smartphones worldwide.

Thus, the increase in the shipment of 5G smartphones is expected to fuel the demand for RF signal chain components during the forecast period.

Growing deployment of RF devices by smart cities

Growing urbanization, rising need for efficient management and utilization of resources, increasing demand for fast and efficient transport and commuting, public safety concerns, and surging demand for a healthy environment with efficient energy consumption are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the smart cities market across the world.

RF technology is necessary for the increased usage of sensors for data collection in smart cities. Utilizing real-time information allows for a rise in efficiency across industries, including health and safety. Thus growing deployment of RF devices by smart cities acts as a major opportunity in the market.

Rising design complexity and requirements of RF devices

Design complexity makes it difficult to understand the working of the RF signal chain components, leading to inefficient results. The electronics industry is focusing on integrating multiple functionalities on a single chip. This will help the industry to offer advanced, power-efficient, and cost-optimized solutions.

However, using a higher switching frequency in these devices is necessary, thereby presenting unique design-related challenges. This complexity in the design structure of control algorithms pulls down the switching speed, affecting the overall performance of the control structure. Furthermore, bulky electronic circuits require high energy for efficient working and exhibit slow operations.

With the rapid developments in smartphone designs, increasing cellular network requirements, and rising deployment of modern warfare infrastructure, device complexity is expected to be a major barrier to the adoption of integrated microwave assemblies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities for Key Players in RF Signal Chain Components Market

4.2 Market, by Product

4.3 Market, by Material Type

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Product and Country

4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for RF Components from Defense Sector

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Mobiles and Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Growing Investments in 5G Network Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Gan-based RF Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Space Programs Worldwide

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for RF Equipment from Automotive Sector

5.2.3.3 Growing Deployment of RF Devices by Smart Cities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Number of Trade Legalizations due to Geopolitical Factors

5.2.4.2 Rising Design Complexity and Requirements of RF Devices

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift: Market

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Technology Trends

5.7.1 Advancements in Frequency Bands

5.7.2 5G in Space and Communication Vertical

5.7.3 Advancements in Warfare Technology

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Process And/ or Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Tariffs and Regulations

6 RF Signal Chain Components Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Amplifiers

6.2.1 Low-Noise Amplifiers

6.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Consumer Electronics to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Power Amplifiers

6.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Military and Advanced Communication Systems to Boost Market

6.3 Voltage-Controlled Oscillators

6.3.1 Ease of Integration with Other Receiver and Transmitter Functions to Propel Demand for Vcos

6.4 Power Dividers

6.4.1 Use of Power Dividers for Automotive Driver Assistance to Drive Market Growth

6.5 Mixers

6.5.1 Mixers Offer Best-In-Class Isolation and Conversion Losses with Low Input Power

6.6 Filters

6.6.1 Ability of RF Tunable Filters to Reduce Size and Cost of Multiband Receivers to Fuel Market Growth

6.7 Switches

6.7.1 Low Insertion Loss and High Port-To-Port Isolation Features Fuel Demand for Switches

6.8 Attenuators

6.8.1 Attenuators are Ideal for High-Frequency and Broadband Communications

6.9 Diplexers

6.9.1 Use of Diplexers in Ka Band for 5G Network to Drive Market Growth

6.10 Duplexers

6.10.1 Duplexers Can Transmit and Receive with Only One Antenna

6.11 Couplers

6.11.1 Ability of Directional Couplers to Sample Signal Propagation Forward or Backward to Stimulate Market Growth

6.12 Phase Shifters

6.12.1 Phase Shifters are Designed with Low Phase Errors and Insertion Losses

7 RF Signal Chain Components Market, by Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vhf/Uhf Band (30-1000 Mhz)

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Modern Wireless Communication Systems to Drive Market for Vhf/Uhf Bands

7.3 L Band (1-2 Ghz)

7.3.1 Increased Use of Wideband-Intensive Applications in Different Industries to Drive Market for L Band

7.4 S Band (2-4 Ghz)

7.4.1 Increased Adoption of Weather and Ship Radars to Fuel Market Growth for S Band

7.5 C Band (4-8 Ghz)

7.5.1 Low-Cost Bandwidth and Less Disturbance due to Heavy Rains Propel Market for C Band

7.6 X Band (8-12 Ghz)

7.6.1 Higher Resolution Imagery for Target Identification and Discrimination for X Band to Drive Market Growth

7.7 Ku Band (12-18 Ghz)

7.7.1 Low Cost and Easy-To-Use Advantages to Drive Market Growth for Ku Band

7.8 K Band (18-27 Ghz)

7.8.1 K Band Use by Meteorologists, Police, and Law Enforcement Agencies to Boost Market Growth

7.9 Ka Band (27-40 Ghz)

7.9.1 5G Deployment in the KA Band by Several Countries to Fuel Market Growth

7.10 V Band (40-75 Ghz)

7.10.1 V Band Being Used in Radio Backhaul Solutions for Small-Cell Backhauls to Fuel Market Growth

7.11 W Band (75-110 Ghz)

7.11.1 Broadband Capabilities and Uncluttered Spectrum for Various Applications Drive Market for W Band

8 RF Signal Chain Components Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Gallium Arsenide

8.2.1 Useful for Highly Sensitive Satcom and Radar Applications

8.3 Gallium Nitride

8.3.1 High Input Power Survivability Eliminates Requirement for Power Limiters

8.4 Silicon

8.4.1 Silicon Devices are Less Expensive to Manufacture

8.5 Silicon Germanium

8.5.1 Silicon Germanium Enables High-Speed Communications

8.6 Others

9 RF Signal Chain Components Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom Infrastructure

9.2.1 Rise in Demand for Carrier Frequencies to Provide High-Quality Telecom Infrastructure

9.2.1.1 Macrocells

9.2.1.2 Microcells

9.2.1.3 Femtocells

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Fast Data Transfer Rates to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Satcom

9.4.1 Increase in Number of Space Programs Worldwide to Drive Market for Satcom

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Growing Trend of Fully Autonomous Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for RF Components in Automotive

9.6 Aerospace & Defense

9.6.1 Surging Demand for RF Components for Defense Surveillance Activities to Enhance Market Growth

9.7 Medical

9.7.1 Increased Deployment of IDAS to Provide Connectivity Coverage in Hospitals to Drive Market Growth

9.8 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in the Market in 2021

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11.6.1 Company Footprint, by Application (21 Companies)

11.6.2 Company Footprint, by Region (21 Companies)

11.6.3 Overall Company Footprint

11.7 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

12.2.2 Qorvo, Inc.

12.2.3 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

12.2.4 Broadcom

12.2.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.2.6 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

12.2.7 National Instruments Corp.

12.2.8 Cpi International Inc.

12.2.9 Stmicroelectronics

12.2.10 Nxp Semiconductors

12.2.11 Infineon Technologies

12.2.12 Texas Instruments

12.2.13 Mitsubishi Electric

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Cobham Limited

12.3.2 Astra Microwave Products Limited

12.3.3 Microchip Technology Inc.

12.3.4 Microwave Technology, Inc.

12.3.5 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

12.3.6 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

12.3.7 Wolfspeed

12.3.8 Apitech

12.3.9 Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc.

12.3.10 Rfhic Corporation

12.3.11 Thales

13 Appendix

