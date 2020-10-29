The Worldwide Rice Seeds Industry is Expected to Accrue Revenue Worth Nearly $8.23 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rice Seeds Market - By Grain Size, By Hybridization Technique, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Rice Seeds market is slated to accrue revenue worth nearly 8.23 (USD Billion) by 2026 and record the CAGR of about 6.76% over the period from 2020 to 2026.



The report offers assessment and analysis of the Rice Seeds market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Rice is consumed as a staple diet across the globe. It is a seed of Oryza glaberrima or L. Oryza sativa. Furthermore, seeds of rice are utilized as bioreactors for manufacturing human pharmaceuticals including peptides or therapeutic proteins. Apparently, ride seeds producing tools have myriad benefits as compared to animal cell or microbe system in terms of cost-efficiency, output, scalability, and safety. Rice seed-based man-made medicines are predicted to be new edible drug therapies. In addition to this, rice seeds are used for manufacturing drugs for oral therapy in humans.



Moreover, rice can be a good source of vitamin B and also prove to be excellent source of minerals such as manganese & magnesium. Brown rice comprises of antioxidants & high proportion of vitamins while white rice consists of folic acid, phosphorous, niacin, iron, thiamine, omega-6 fatty acids, and selenium.



Market Growth Dynamics



Constant technological breakthroughs in domains like biotechnology, molecular biology, and genomics has led to improvements in hybrid rice breeding. This will steer the growth of the rice seeds market over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, hybrid rice seed production system used by farmers in China improved the rice output potential by nearly 15 % to 20%.



Additionally, proper harvesting assists in enhancing the vigour of hybrid rice seeds. Apparently, high vigour hybrid rice seeds can sustain against tough climatic conditions at the time of processing as well as production of rice. This will further boost the market trend. Moreover, the current research activities and growing private-public partnership trend in hybrid rice seed production will escalate the expansion of rice seeds industry over the estimated timeline.



Asia Pacific To Majorly Contribute Towards Overall Market Revenue Share By 2026



The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone over the forecast timeline can be attributed to large-scale acceptance of open pollinated rice varieties as well as hybrid rice seeds in the countries like Thailand, China, and India. In addition to this, surge in the intake of rice in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Philippines, and Myanmar will elongate the expansion of rice seeds industry in the years to come.



Key players leveraging the market growth include Mahindra Agri Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rallis India Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), Bayer CropScience Limited, Savannah Seeds Private Limited, Ajeet Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Syngenta, Pan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Mahyco, DuPont Pioneer, Kaveri Seeds, and Biostadt India Limited.



