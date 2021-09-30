The Worldwide Roaming Tariff Industry is Expected to Reach $100.93 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Roaming Tariff Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Roaming Type (National, International), by Distribution Channel (Retail, Wholesale), by Service (Voice, Data, SMS), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roaming tariff market size is expected to reach USD 100.93 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Adopting roaming analytics and expanding VoLTE networks worldwide is anticipated to favor market growth. The growing inclination of telecom service providers to rollout 5G services is presumed to pave the way for market growth over the forecast period. In recent times, Blockchain has started making in-roads into the roaming industry. Blockchain gives clear visibility into users' activities on a network. This helps carriers or communication service providers in payment reconciliation and keep track of any fraudulent activity. Recently, companies, such as Telefonica SA, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Vodafone Group Plc, have also shown interest in integrating Blockchain in their business operation.



In 2020, COVID-19 disrupted the market, primarily due to the international travel restrictions and lockdown imposed across several countries that resulted in a shortfall in international roaming revenue. This trend is anticipated to continue in 2021, with the virus making a resurgence with a new variant and prospects of a lockdown back on cards in several nations. To mitigate the losses incurred, operators began to focus on diversifying revenue streams by capitalizing on video conferencing and OTT services while exploring new opportunities to generate long-term prospects. Carriers are expected to offset the declining revenue by emphasizing new services.



Roaming Tariff Market Report Highlights

The demand for national roaming services is expected to witness slow growth from 2021 to 2028, as against pre-covid forecasts

Although the situation began to improve towards the end of 2020, a new variant of the virus resulted in global travel restrictions hampering the segment growth

In addition to tourism, another major challenge the industry faced came from a drop in business travel

Amidst the pandemic, business travel took a massive hit due to the newly minted work-from-home model and proliferation of virtual conferences/events

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR exceeding 6% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising adoption of travel SIMs, new tariff plans, and penetration of connected devices

is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR exceeding 6% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising adoption of travel SIMs, new tariff plans, and penetration of connected devices M&A will play a crucial role in helping vendors expand their presence globally. Tie-ups with local incumbents will go a long way in establishing regional footprints for international vendors

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Roaming Tariff Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Roaming Tariff Market-Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Roaming Tariff Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Key Company Ranking - Roaming Tariff Market

3.5. Roaming Tariff Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.6. Roaming Tariff Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.7. Roaming Tariff Market - PEST Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Framework

3.9. Technology Framework

3.10. Financial Clearing Agents



Chapter 4. Roaming Tariff Roaming Type Outlook

4.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Roaming Type, 2020 & 2028

4.2. National

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. International

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Roaming Tariff Distribution Channel Outlook

5.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Retail Roaming

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Wholesale Roaming

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Roaming Tariff Service Outlook

6.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Service, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Voice

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. SMS

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Data

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Roaming Tariff Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. America Movil

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent developments

8.2. AT & T Inc.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent developments

8.3. Bharti Airtel Ltd.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent developments

8.4. China Mobile Ltd.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent developments

8.5. Deutsche Telekom AG

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent developments

8.6. Digicel Group

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent developments

8.7. Sprint Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent developments

8.8. Telefonica SA

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent developments

8.9. Verizon communications Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent developments

8.10. Vodafone Group plc

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent developments



