The Worldwide SATCOM Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $53.7 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Products and Services), Platform (Portable, Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Airborne, Maritime), Technology (SOTM/COTM, SOTP), Vertical, Connectivity, Frequency, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SATCOM equipment market is projected to grow from USD 22.0 billion in 2021 to USD 53.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.6%.

SATCOM equipment is an integral part of the communication in commercial and defense industries. The deployment of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and constellations of satellites for communications applications has increased their demand across the globe. Other factors driving the market growth include growing demand for Ku- and Ka-band satellites, and the growing fleet of autonomous and connected vehicles used for various applications in the military and commercial sectors, which require customized SATCOM-on-the-move antennas.

The SATCOM equipment market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Hughes Network Systems (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has affected the SATCOM equipment market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for SATCOM equipment in the commercial, government, and defense sectors.

Based on platform, airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the SATCOM equipment market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on platform, airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2021 to 2026 and is projected to grow further due to the increasing need for high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, and an increasing number of connected commercial aircraft, rising adoption of UAVs and rising number of private aviation companies worldwide supporting market growth. In December 2019, The French Airforce have enhanced their Airborne Satellite communication capabilities by adopting new Thales technologies. The French Defense agency awarded a contract to Thales to design and built the next-generation Syracuse 4 satellite communication system. This contract enables French defense forces to improvise the SATCOM system in the Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier and the Rafale combat aircraft.

Based on solution, the product segment of the SATCOM EQUIPMENT market by solution type is projected to witness the largest share in 2021.

Based on the solution, the market for product is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2021 to 2026. This is due to the increasing demand of phased-array antenna systems in airborne and maritime platforms, high-speed data communication in aircrafts, the need for high-bandwidth data in harsh and isolated environments, and weather-proof enclosures that protect SATCOM antennas. In February 2021, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. received a contract from NASA's Glenn Research Center for a Ka-/S-band antenna system and radome to be installed at its new Aerospace Communications Facility in Cleveland, OH, supporting high-bandwidth space and aeronautics communications research. In January 2021, Thales secured its third delivery order to provide the US Army with the AN/PRC-148D improved multiband inter/intra team radios (IMBITR). The number of IMBITR radio orders was more than 6,000.

Based on verticals, commercial segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the SATCOM EQUIPMENT market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on verticals, commercial segment is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2021 to 2026. This is due to the increasing need for uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions, streaming information and entertainment, extensive use of small satellites for commercialization and data transferability, technological advancements in transport and logistics network, and increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity. In July 2021, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) accepted the sector regulator's call to allow VSAT operators to provide satellite-based cellular backhaul connectivity to telcos to ensure uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the SATCOM equipment market

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2021 to 2026. The US is a lucrative market for SATCOM equipment in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in the field of SATCOM to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on SATCOM equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure, and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using SATCOM equipment are key factors expected to drive the SATCOM equipment market in North America. In August 2020, The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) a follow-on, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a ceiling of USD 172 million. The contract is for the delivery of Ground Area Transmit Receive (GATR) inflatable SATCOM terminals and baseband communications equipment in support of the communications requirements of Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in SATCOM Equipment Market

4.2 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Solution

4.3 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Platform

4.4 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Vertical

4.5 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Electronically Steered Phased Antennas

5.2.1.2 Increasing Launches of Leo Satellites and Constellations

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Customized SATCOM-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Growing Fleet of Commercial and Combat Aircraft

5.2.1.5 Increase in Number of High-Throughput Satellites

5.2.1.6 Surging Use of SATCOM Equipment for Space Exploration Missions, Telecommunication, and Telemetry

5.2.1.7 Growing Fleet of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles Worldwide

5.2.1.8 Increasing Requirement for Integrating Internet of Things (IoT) with SATCOM Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support SATCOM Antennas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Towering Adoption of Cloud-Based Services by Different Industries

5.2.3.2 Augmenting Use of Small Satellites for Various Applications

5.2.3.3 Development of Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals for Advanced Ground Combat Vehicles

5.2.3.4 Proposed Development of Satellite Networks to Provide Internet Access in Remote Areas

5.2.3.5 Increasing Adoption of Small and Portable SATCOM Terminals by Retail Consumers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Electromagnetic Compatibility-Related Challenges Associated with Satellites

5.2.4.2 Vulnerability of SATCOM Devices to Cybersecurity Attacks

5.3 Average Selling Prices Trend Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on SATCOM Equipment Market

5.5 Ranges and Scenarios

5.6 Value Chain Analysis of SATCOM Equipment Market

5.7 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.7.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for SATCOM System Manufacturers

5.8 SATCOM Equipment Market Ecosystem

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 New SATCOM Antenna Designs

6.2.2 Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

6.2.3 Increased Use of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (Gan) Rf Technology

6.2.4 3D Printing of Rf Equipment

6.2.5 Use of Large Reflectors for High-Speed Transmission

6.2.6 Onboard Radio Frequency and Baseband Equipment

6.2.7 Digitized Satellite Communications Payload

6.2.8 Increased Pressure on Networks to Deliver Uninterrupted Availability, Reliability, and Security

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: Leo SATCOM

6.4.2 Use Case: Ku-Ka Band Vsat

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Hybrid Beamforming Methods

6.5.2 Antennas for Leo/Meo Missions and Ground Segment

6.5.3 Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (Mbmm) Antenna

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Solution

8 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Platform

9 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Technology

10 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Vertical

11 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Connectivity

12 SATCOM Equipment Market, by Frequency

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation

15.2.2 L3Harris Technologies

15.2.3 Thrane & Thrane A/S (Cobham SATCOM)

15.2.4 Viasat, Inc.

15.2.5 Iridium Communications Inc.

15.2.6 Gilat Satellite Networks

15.2.7 Aselsan A.S.

15.2.8 Intellian Technologies, Inc.

15.2.9 Hughes Network Systems

15.2.10 St Engineering

15.2.11 Campbell Scientific, Inc.

15.2.12 Thales Group

15.2.13 Honeywell International Inc

15.2.14 Ball Corporation

15.2.15 Collins Aerospace

15.2.16 Raytheon Intelligence & Space

15.2.17 Nd SATCOM

15.2.18 SATCOM Global

15.2.19 Holkirk Communications

15.2.20 Orbit Communication Systems Ltd.

15.2.21 Avl Technologies

15.2.22 Kratos

15.2.23 Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX)

15.2.24 OneWeb

15.2.25 Thinkom Solutions Inc.

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqtasm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

