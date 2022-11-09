The Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostic Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sepsis Diagnostic Market By Product, By Technology, By Method, By Usability, By Pathogen: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sepsis diagnostic market valued at $569.49 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1207.58 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Sepsis is a life-threatening sickness that results from your body's immune system's response to an infection. Sepsis occurs when an existing infection causes the body's immune system to overreact. When an individual is sick, his/her immune system fights the infection by releasing proteins and other substances. When this response goes awry, it causes inflammation, which leads to sepsis. Bacterial infections are the most common cause of sepsis. Septic shock, a medical emergency, can result from severe sepsis. Septic shock is characterized by a fast drop in blood pressure, organ failure, and extensive tissue destruction. It can be lethal if left untreated.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostic market include increase in government funding for sepsis-related research activities and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, increase in burden of sepsis and rise in global geriatric population propel the market growth. However, high cost of automated diagnostics devices is expected to impede the market growth.

Conversely, development of rapid diagnosis/point-of-care techniques for early sepsis diagnostics is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

The global sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into product type, technology, method, usability, pathogen, and region.

According to product type, the market is categorized into blood culture media, instruments, assay kits & reagents, and software. By technology, it is segregated into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and flow cytometry. On the basis of method, the market is categorized into conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. By usability, the market is bifurcated into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. Depending on pathogen, the market is segregated into bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis, and other pathogen. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA



The major companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Nanosphere, Inc., Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., T2 Biosystems Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key findings of the study

Depending on product, the blood culture media segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of technique, the microbiology garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By method, the conventional diagnostic method segment dominated the market 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

As per usability, the laboratory testing segment acquired the largest share in 2020, and is anticipated to lead in the coming years.

By pathogen, the bacterial sepsis segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

