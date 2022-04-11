The Worldwide Silent Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silent Generator Market by Sound Level (Super Silent, Silent), Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas), Power Rating (Up to 25 kVA, 25-49 kVA, 50-99 MW, 100-499 kVA, & Above 500 kVA), Phase, Type, Application, End-User Industry and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silent generator market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2027 from an estimated of USD 3.0 billion in 2022, in order to meet the increasing demand from power sector.

Some of the major driving factors for the market include the increase in backup power market worldwide due to the increased power outages and blackouts. However, factors such as healthy growth of industrial sectors and increasing demand for generator in mining, and oil & gas industries is likely to propel market growth for silent generators.



The silent generators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027



Based on the sound level of silent generator systems, the silent generator segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. Super silent generator sound level is below 60 (dB) and silent generator sound level ranges between 60 (dB) to 70 (dB). Silent generators are useful in schools, hospitals, courts, etc. whereas super silent generators are very much helpful for residential and commercial purpose.



Stationary segment by type is projected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market



The stationary segment, by type, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Stationary generators fulfill urgent power requirements of business. Stationary generators can also be used as standby generators for power backup to essential equipment and services for a short period of until utility power is restored. These generators are used when backup power requirements are low or only temporary. Silent portable generators can be used for residential purpose, for recreational purpose, at construction sites, at farms and during camping trips.



The single phase segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027



Based on the phase of silent generator systems, the single phase is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027. The silent generator market is segmented by phase, into single phase generators and three phase generators. Three phase generators have three conductor wire, has large load capacity and can be used for industrial purposes. Single phase generators have high maintenance cost and are less efficient as compared to three phase generators. Single phase generators are ideal for devices which require small loads or home appliances.



Up to 25 kVA segment by power rating is expected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market



The Up to 25 kVA segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The silent generators market has been segmented, based on power rating, 25 kVA, 25 kVA - 49 kVA, 50 kVA - 99 kVA, 100 kVA - 499 kVA, and above 500 kVA. Growth in the above 500 kVA segment is mainly driven by the growing oil & gas and healthcare industries in North America and the increasing demand for distributed power generation in industries in Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the 100-499 kVA segment during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is mainly attributed to the industrial and commercial end users in developing economies such as China and India. 50-99 kVA silent generators power rating are used for providing power backup solutions for residential and small-scale commercial users. The 25-49 kVA silent generators are used for power applications such as pumps, air conditioners, drills, high-pressure washers, and industrial motors.



The diesel segment by fuel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027



Based on the fuel of silent generator systems, diesel component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2027 as diesel gas generators are environment friendly. Companies such as Generac, Atlas Copco are key players for silent diesel generator. The silent generators market by fuel type is classified into diesel, natural gas and others. Diesel generators are used for emergency purpose and come with single and three phase. Companies like Atlas Copco, Cummins, Generac and Mahindra Powerol are top producer of silent diesel generators. The other gensets fuel types include petrol, LPG, biodiesel, coal gas, producer gas, and propane gas-based generators.



Standby and peak segment by application is expected to emerge as the largest segment for silent generators market



The standby and peak process segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The standby and peak generators are very useful in power outages and blackouts and are driving the market growth globally. Increased industrialization has boosted growth opportunities for silent generators driven by reliability on backup power solutions.



Residential segment by end-user is expected to be the largest segment for silent generators market



The residential segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization will boost the growth of silent generator globally. The residential sector faces frequent power shortage, silent generator can help to overcome this problem. Also, the increasing number of frequent blackouts and weather conditions across various regions is expected to boost the demand for residential silent generator.



North America: The largest silent generators market



North America is currently the largest silent generators market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Mexico accounted for the maximum share of the North America market in 2020. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow due to rapid industrialization, emissions regulations related to diesel and gas generator, power outages, and high peak-time unit electricity costs.



