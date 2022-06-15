The Worldwide Smart Learning Industry is Expected to Reach $128.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Learning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Type, By Standalone Type, By Learning Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Learning Market size is expected to reach $128.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart learning is a broad word for education that complies with the requirements of the modern era. It demonstrates how sophisticated technologies enable learners to absorb knowledge and skills in a more effective, efficient, and easy manner. The current global drive toward smart learning represents a significant paradigm shift in educational landscape.

Smart learning intends to provide students with a complete education through the use of current technologies in order to properly prepare them for a rapidly evolving environment in which adaptability is essential. Smart education is a learning approach that has been tailored to the needs of current generations of digital natives. In addition, smart education, in contrast to conventional classroom teaching techniques, is an interactive, collaborative, and visual paradigm that aims to boost student engagement and allow teachers to adapt to students" talents, interests, and learning preferences.



A student can easily interact with classmates from all over the world using modern learning methods. Students can communicate with each other on virtual various learning platforms, participate in online discussion threads to get answers to their questions, and attend Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) from the world's leading universities at anytime from anywhere. They can also compare themselves to other students in their subject to evaluate if their learning outcomes are acceptable by international standards. In the development of smart cities, smart education is a critical component. A smart city has strengths in fundamental education, advanced certification and training, community and universities colleges, e-learning infrastructures, lifelong learning, and educational technology innovation. To ensure that the people of a smart city rapidly develop, smart education is a necessary aspect.



The utilization of tools and equal engagement of teachers and students distinguishes traditional teaching methodologies from new-age smart learning education. Teachers collaborate with their students through online learning tools and approach in a smart learning education system, which aims to develop quick learning skills among students. Online displays, games, puzzles, and other tough programs engage brain cells to constantly process the input, resulting in a fresh perspective.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak caused a significant downfall to various economies all over the world. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus slowed down numerous businesses globally. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments all over the world were forced to impose countrywide lockdowns. Due to the travel restrictions under the lockdown, the supply chain of various goods, as well as intermediate goods, was significantly disrupted. The smart learning market observed a significant growth during the pandemic. All of the schools and other educational institutes were shut as a result of the rapidly rising corona cases as well as the worldwide lockdown.



Market Growth Factors

Saves a significant amount of time

Unlike the old learning method, which required students to take extensive written notes. Students may create presentations online and receive feedback from their instructors and teachers in a very short period of time due to smart classroom technology. Teachers do not require to provide rough notes to their students because the presentation can be shared with everyone directly. This saves a lot of time for teachers and students that could be spent on another interactive activity. Due to the requirement of a lesser period of time, smart learning can significantly increase the productivity of teachers as well as students.



Enhanced and interactive learning experience

As technology advances, there is an increasing demand for smart learning solutions in order to improve the learning experience. Visual features such as graphs, photos, charts, and presentations are used in smart learning systems to help students absorb concepts faster. This, in turn, helps students develop an interest in the subject, as a result, they learn more effectively and retain more knowledge. It also serves as a motivator for students to develop their creative imagination. Information can be displayed with images, maps, graphs, flowcharts, and animated films using smart classroom technologies and interactive whiteboards. This makes learning more fascinating, appealing, and easy to grasp.



Market Restraining Factors

Lack of required infrastructure

Classroom equipment in schools as well as other educational facilities is antiquated and lacks the functionality that current digital and media-rich education should provide to improve student interaction and learning outcomes. Smart cities require educational facilities as well as school systems that ensure kids acquire 21st-century skills such as digital literacy, innovative thinking, effective communication, teamwork, and the capacity to perform high-skill projects. Instructors must focus technology on the main building blocks of student accomplishment in order to achieve this goal. A digital divide also continues to exist among learners who utilize technology in active and innovative ways to enhance their education and those who mostly use technology for passive material consumption.

