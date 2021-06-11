The Worldwide Smartphone Sensors Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Between 2021 to 2027

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smartphone Sensors Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone sensors market is growing at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Smartphone sensors are the electronic element that enables smartphones to work intelligently. Smartphones and devices have various types of sensors such as gyroscope, light sensor, proximity sensor, and biometric sensor such as fingerprint sensor, face recognition, iris scan, and magnetometer among others. Sensing technology is getting advanced over the years and every sector has various requirements of smartphone sensor that is driving the growth of the market. Rising smartphone users across the globe are one of the major reasons for the growth of the smartphone sensors market. Further, smartphone sensors are getting advanced according to the users that are pushing the market upwards.



The rising demand for IoT-based technology, rising demand for sensors in the development of smart cities is surging the growth of the smartphone sensors market. The higher competition among the smartphone manufacturers to gain higher market share is motivating them to increase their R&D expenditure on the advancement of sensors in smartphones to make them compact and efficient. Additionally, the key smartphone manufactures are constantly making attempts to improve the overall user experience to topple each other.



Camera, biometrics, battery performance, display, gaming, and hardware performance are the key area of concern for smartphone manufacturers. Every upgrade in the smartphone is targeted at improving the above-mentioned features. High-end and high-quality sensors play a key role in achieving this goal. Sensor manufacturers are also getting into partnerships with major smartphone manufacturers to gain financial leverage and improve R&D capabilities. However, data privacy concerns and data security are the key factors that may restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Segmental Outlook



The market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into biometric sensors, image sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, GPS (Global Positioning System), and ambient light sensors. Further, based on the application, the market is segmented into high-end, mid-range, and low-end.



Global Smartphone Sensors Market Share by Application, 2020 (%)



Based on application, the application of high-end sensors in smartphones held a major market share in 2020. The adoption rate of smartphones in the premium range to get access to additional features is a key factor contributing towards the high share of this market segment. Furthermore, the high efficiency of sensors in performing high-end applications is further anticipated to drive the growth of this market segment.



Regional Outlooks



Based on the geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is growing at a very significant pace owing to increasing sales of high-end smartphones in this region. Apart from that, rising awareness amongst consumers regarding smartphone hardware and sensors, increasing per capita income, and technological advancement and adoption in this region are the major motivating factors in the growth of the global smartphone sensors market during the forecast period.



Market Players Outlook



Panasonic Corp., Samsung Group, Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., AMS AG, Broadcom Ltd., Dyna Image, Epson Europe Electronics GmbH, and Omron Inc. among others are the key players operating in the global smartphone sensor market. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion so on. For instance, in 2020, Honor a Chinese smartphone-making company has launched its new product in China with a temperature sensor. The products are named Honor Play 4 pro. The infrared temperature sensor features of the smartphone will allow people to measure the temperature of the body or the object. The smartphone can measure the temperature between -20 degrees Cel. to 100 degrees Cel.



