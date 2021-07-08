The Worldwide Spectrum Analyzer Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spectrum analyzer market is evaluated at US$1,517.152 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% to reach the market size of US$2,839.988 million by the year 2026.



A spectrum analyzer is a testing instrument that measures various parameters in a circuit or a system at a radio frequency range. The spectrum analyzer measures the magnitude of internal signals versus frequency within the full frequency range. Spectrum analyzers are widely adopted in manufacturing, designing, and engaging in determining performance, error detection, and troubleshooting errors. These find application in end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and communication, medical and semiconductors, and energy, among various other industries. Growing demand for wireless technology among users around the world has been the driving factor in the spectrum analyzer market. Besides, wider adoption of portable and handheld spectrum analyzers coupled with multi-tasking features, bandwidth, and frequency advancements are driving major driving forces in the spectrum analyzer market. However, the major constraints facing the industry are the non-availability of cost-effective spectrum analyzers and the growing market for second-hand analyzers.



The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease severely impacted the spectrum analyzer market. The coronavirus outbreak has impacted various industries relying on spectrum analyzers. The ongoing pandemic has led to movement restrictions and lockdowns all around the world, resulting in flight cancellations, certain industry closures, massive disruptions in the supply chain, and growing panic among local people. These factors have collectively impacted the end-user industries which rely on spectrum analyzer for their operations, thus impacting the spectrum analyzer market as a whole.



The spectrum analyzers market has been segmented based on type, form factor, application, and geography. Geographically, the analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America, and Middle East and African region.



Automotive to hold a significant market share.



By application, the classification of the market has been done as Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, Medical and Health care, Semiconductors and electronics, and others. The Automotive and Transportation segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market until the end of the forecast period. Growing demand for wireless technology is the major factor leading to the growth in this sector. Additionally, spectrum analyzers serve as equipment for these high-frequency applications. The Spectrum analyzers aids in meeting automotive test radar requirements. Spectrum analyzers also aid in a wide range of engineering tasks and support wideband components and communication systems.



Asia Pacific to witness lucrative growth opportunities.



Geographically, the distribution of the global market has been done in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The Asian Pacific market is expected to hold a significant share in the market on account of rowing penetration and the need for Spectrum analyzers in countries like China, India. Moreover, the presence of key players in the market in the region further supplements the share during the next five years. Moreover, the growing demand for spectrum analyzers in the electronics and automotive market is expected to propel market growth. This has resulted in significant investment into the spectrum analyzers market, resulting in the significant development of high-frequency spectrum analyzers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Real Time Analyzers

5.3. Swept Tuned Analyzers

5.4. Parallel Filter Analysis

5.5. Fourier Analyzers



6. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Form Factor

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Benchtop

6.3. Portable

6.4. Handheld

6.5. Networked



7. Spectrum Analyzers Market Analysis, by Frequency Range

7.1 Less than 6 GHZ

7.2 6 GHz to 18 GHz

7.3 More than 18 GHz



8. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by End User Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive and Transportation

8.3. Aerospace and Defense

8.4. IT and Telecommunication

8.5. Medical and Healthcare

8.6. Semiconductors and Electronics

8.7. Industrial and Energy

8.8. Others



9. Spectrum Analyzer Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. USA

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. UK

9.4.4. Italy

9.4.5. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. Japan

9.6.3. India

9.6.4. South Korea

9.6.5. Taiwan

9.6.6. Thailand

9.6.7. Indonesia

9.6.8. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Advantest Corporation

11.2. Keysight technologies

11.3. Aim-TTi

11.4. Rohde &Schwarz GmbH & Co., kg

11.5. Aniritsu Corporation

11.6. Giga-tronics Incorporated

11.7. LP Technologies

11.8. Yokogawa Electronic Corporation

11.9. National Instruments Corporation

11.10. RIGOL Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sm8y2

