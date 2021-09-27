The Worldwide Sports Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $26.11 Billion by 2026

Sep 27, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sports nutrition market is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.09%.
Sports nutrition products are undergoing mass adoption by recreational users and lifestyles users. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% in 2020. Government initiatives are promoting an increase in the number of gyms and health centers and sports-related activities, driving the demand for personalized nutrition products in the region. The development of digital infrastructure in emerging countries such as India and China has offered significant opportunities for online platforms to boost sales. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, personalization of sports nutrition demand has rapidly increased due to the shut-down of gyms and banning of sports around the world. The clean labeling trend is a leading factor in the US sports nutrition market, closely followed by the UK and other European countries, by giving a relatively new status to the industry by focusing on the food chain safety in the Asian region.
Growth Factors
- The rise in importance of leading an active and fit life among youths has influenced the adoption of sports nutrition and sportswear products, thereby contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market.
- Increasing sports participation and concern about physical well-being among young population coaches are driving the demand for sports nourishment products and contributing to the market's growth.
- The demand for various types of dietary & health supplements, energy drinks, and protein bars among athletes and bodybuilders is accelerating the growth of the market.
- Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are underpenetrated markets and will provide enormous growth opportunities for vendors in the sports nourishment market, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sports nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global sports nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of international and domestic players. Extensive R&D investments have led to the introduction of numerous new products in the market. For instance, Glanbia and Lonza have announced a collaboration in 2020 to offer direct-to-direct consumer brand Body&Fit expansion using Lonza's DUOCAP technology and ingredients. The global sports nutriment market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. To have a competitive advantage over other vendors, vendors have to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations.
Key Vendors
- GNC Holdings
- PowerBar
- Glanbia
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Clif Bar & Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbott
- Herbalife Nutrition
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company
- The Coca-Cola Company
- PepsiCo
- PacificHealth Laboratories
- Yakult Honsha Company
- Post Holdings
- Pro Action
- Atlantic Grupa d.d
- Olimp Laboratories
- Ultimate Nutrition
- Momentous
- Science in Sport
- Iovate Health Sciences International
- The Bountiful Company
- BA Sports Nutrition
- Universal Nutrition
- Creative Edge Nutrition
- Klean Athlete
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the sports nutrition market?
2. Who are the end-users in the sports nutrition market?
3. Which region accounted for the highest market share in the sports nutrition market?
4. Who are the key vendors in the sports nutrition industry?
5. Which distribution channel segment leads the sports nutrition market?
6. What are the factors driving the sports nutrition market?
