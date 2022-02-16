The Worldwide Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry is Expected to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power to Liquid Fuel, Gas to Liquid), Biofuel Manufacturing Technology (FT-SPK, HEFA-SPK, ATJ-SPK, HFS-SIP, CHJ), Biofuel Blending Capacity, Platform, Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainable aviation fuel market is projected to grow from USD 219 million in 2021 to USD 15,716 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 60.8% during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The greatest potential of biofuel lies in its ability to significantly reduce GHG emissions in the aviation sector and positively impact climate change. The strong and ongoing commitment of the aviation sector and the active involvement of an increasing number of stakeholders such as airlines and many aviation organizations to develop biofuel through voluntary initiatives have been a major driving force behind biofuel development and consumption. The production of biofuel is expected to scale up rapidly in the coming decade due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative jet fuel.



Based on biofuel manufacturing technology, the hydroprocessed fatty acid esters and fatty acids - synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2020

Based on biofuel manufacturing technology, the hydroprocessed fatty acid esters and fatty acids - synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development and deployment of bio-jet fuels, primarily HEFA bio-jet, has progressed from single demonstration flights by airlines or equipment manufacturers to multi-stakeholder supply-chain initiatives including equipment manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers and airports. This growth can be attributed to the technologically being most commercially available for the production of sustainable aviation fuel.



Based on biofuel blending capacity, the 30% to 50% segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on biofuel blending capacity, the 30% to 50% segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The moderate blend capacity, drop-in facility in existing fuel systems, supply logistics infrastructure, and aircraft fleet allows to minimize the overall cost and cater to the volume demands from commercial and military aviation.



Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period



Based on the platform, the commercial aviation segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial aviation sectors. The initiatives taken by the various commercial airlines, commercial airports, and aircraft manufacturers across the globe in the adoption of renewable jet fuel is driving the growth of this segment in the sustainable aviation fuel market.



North America is estimated to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2020



The North American market has been studied for the US and Canada. North America is considered to have the largest aircraft fleet with a large number of passengers per year, leading to an increase in aircraft emissions substantially. To cater to the need for reduction in carbon footprints due to increasing air traffic and air passengers, the US and Canada are focused on various initiatives to utilize sustainable aviation fuel. With supportive policies and initiatives to decarbonize aviation emissions, the North American market is deemed to be one of the strong demand centres for sustainable aviation fuel. Switching to more energy-dense biofuel to reach the goal of decarbonizing the aviation sector is expected to play a significant role in reducing GHG concentration across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

4.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Country

4.4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Biofuel Manufacturing Technology

4.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Reduction in Ghg Emissions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic

5.2.1.3 High Fuel Efficiency of Saf

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inadequate Availability of Feedstock and Refineries to Meet Saf Production Demand

5.2.2.2 Price Difference Between Saf and Conventional Jet Fuels

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Saf by Airlines Across the Globe

5.2.3.2 Drop-In Capability of Saf Increases Its Demand to Reduce Carbon Footprint

5.2.3.3 Government Initiatives Such as Tax Reduction on Aviation Fuel

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increased Cost of Saf Increases Operating Cost of Airlines

5.2.4.2 Inconsistency in Techno-Economic Analysis (Tea) and Lifecycle Analysis (Lca)

5.2.4.3 Huge Investments Required in Approval and Certification of Saf

5.2.4.4 Large Quantity of Saf Must be Produced to Increase Fuel Blends

5.3 Ranges and Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

5.6 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Feedstock Producers and Traders

5.8.2 Saf Technology Providers

5.8.3 Saf Producers

5.8.4 Oems and Regulation Authorities

5.8.5 Saf Distributors

5.8.6 Airports and Airlines

5.9 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Ecosystem

5.9.1 Prominent Companies

5.9.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.9.3 End-users

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Use Case Analysis

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organizations Involved in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programs

6.2.1 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Users Group

6.2.2 Initiatives by International Air Transport Association Members

6.2.3 Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative

6.2.4 Nordic & Nisa Initiatives for Sustainable Aviation

6.2.5 Air Transport Action Group

6.2.6 International Civil Aviation Organization

6.2.7 International Renewable Energy Agency

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Hydrothermal Liquefaction

6.3.2 Pyrolysis

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4.1 Major Companies

6.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.4.3 End-users

6.5 Emerging Industry Trends

6.5.1 Alcohol-To-Jet (Atj)

6.5.2 Hycogen

6.5.3 Fischer-Tropsch (Ft)

6.6 Supply Chain Analysis

6.7 Impact of Megatrends

6.8 Innovation & Patent Registration

7 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biofuel

7.2.1 Drop-In Capability with No Changes in Infrastructure of Aircraft to Drive Demand

7.3 Hydrogen Fuel

7.3.1 Advantage of Being True Zero-Carbon Solution to Drive Demand

7.4 Power-To-Liquid

7.4.1 Benefits Like Very Low Lifecycle Emissions to Drive Future Demand

7.5 Gas-To-Liquid

7.5.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Future Demand

8 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Biofuel Manufacturing Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fischer Tropsch - Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Ft-Spk)

8.2.1 Adoption on Commercial Scale for Production of Saf to Drive Demand

8.3 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids - Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Hefa-Spk)

8.3.1 High Emission Reduction Potential to Drive Demand

8.4 Synthetic Iso-Paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (Hfs-Sip)

8.4.1 R&D Initiatives to Increase Blend Capacity to Drive Demand

8.5 Alcohol-To-Jet Spk (Atj-Spk)

8.5.1 High Blend Capacity to Drive Demand

8.6 Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (Chj)

8.6.1 Requirement of Large Volumes of Alternative Jet Fuel to Drive Demand

9 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Biofuel Blending Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 30%

9.2.1 Need to Decrease Dependency on Petroleum Fuels to Drive Demand

9.3 30% to 50%

9.3.1 Need for Reduction of Carbon Footprint in Aviation Sector to Drive Demand

9.4 Above 50%

9.4.1 R&D in Technological Pathways to Drive Demand

10 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Platforms of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

10.2.1 Most Impacted Platform Segment

10.2.1.1 Commercial Aviation

10.2.1.2 Business & General Aviation

10.2.2 Least Impacted Platform Segment

10.2.2.1 Military Aviation

10.3 Commercial Aviation

10.3.1 Growing Concerns Over Reduction of Carbon Footprint in Aviation Sector is Driving the Segment

10.4 Narrow-Body Aircraft (Nba)

10.4.1 High Efficiency in Short-Haul Travel to Drive the Segment

10.5 Wide-Body Aircraft (Wba)

10.5.1 Increasing Focus of Airlines on Long-Haul Routes to Drive the Segment

10.6 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)

10.6.1 Initiatives by Airlines to Drive the Segment

10.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

10.7.1 Rising Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in Emerging Economies to Drive the Segment

10.8 Military Aviation

10.8.1 Fighter Jets

10.8.1.1 Growing Procurement of Fighter Jets due to Increasing Military Budgets to Drive the Segment

10.8.2 Transport Aircraft

10.8.2.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations to Drive the Segment

10.8.3 Military Helicopters

10.8.3.1 Increasing Use of Helicopters in Combat and Search & Rescue Operations to Drive the Segment

10.9 Business & General Aviation

10.9.1 Business Jets

10.9.1.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe to Drive the Segment

10.9.2 Commercial Helicopters

10.9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Helicopters in Corporate and Civil Applications to Drive the Segment

10.9.3 Ultralight & Light Aircraft

10.9.3.1 Several Ongoing Projects to Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft to Drive the Segment

10.10 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav)

10.10.1 Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

10.10.1.1 Several Ongoing Projects to Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft to Drive the Segment

10.10.2 Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

10.10.2.1 Increasing Use in Defense Applications to Drive the Segment

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2021

12.4 Company Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasives

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 Startups/Sme Matrix

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Product Launches

12.7.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Neste

13.2.2 Fulcrum Bioenergy

13.2.3 Lanzatech

13.2.4 World Energy

13.2.5 Totalenergies

13.2.6 Gevo

13.2.7 Sg Preston

13.2.8 Velocys

13.2.9 Northwest Advanced Biofuels

13.2.10 Skynrg

13.2.11 Red Rock Biofuels

13.2.12 Aemetis

13.2.13 Prometheus Fuels

13.2.14 Wastefuel

13.2.15 Alder Fuels

13.2.16 Saf+ Consortium

13.2.17 Preem

13.2.18 Omv

13.2.19 Bp

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Atmosfair

13.3.2 Phillips 66

13.3.3 Sundrop Fuels

13.3.4 Hypoint Inc.

13.3.5 Zeroavia

14 Appendix

