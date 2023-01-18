The Worldwide Third-party Banking Software Industry is Expected to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Third-party Banking Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application (Risk Management, Business Intelligence and Information Security), By End-use, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Third-party Banking Software Market size is expected to reach $40.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



A multi-channel program that handles several essential banking tasks, private wealth management, and business information are referred to as third-party banking software. The end-to-end omnichannel administration of banking operations is provided through an integrated and tailored software system. Commercial, retail, and trade banks utilize it largely to expand their interbank network and streamline their business processes.



The software helps to reduce losses brought on by human error, retain operational flexibility, enhance client satisfaction, and provide banks a competitive edge over rival financial institutions. The Core Banking, Multichannel, and BI segments make up the three major subgroups of the third-party banking software industry. Banks can offer their core banking services via a variety of channels due to third-party banking software providers.



As a result, banks are utilizing the advantages provided by third-party banking to transition to automated systems. Banks are becoming more and more reliant on mobile and internet channels as a result of their branch network contraction. As a result, it is becoming crucial for banks to give their consumers the choice to conduct financial operations quickly and securely using smart devices. This modernization process heavily relies on third-party banking software.



Positive growth effects are being produced by the increasing use of technologically sophisticated analytical tools like big data analytics. Large amounts of data must be processed effectively to make business decisions, spot market trends, and boost profitability. Being a data-driven enterprise, the banking sector relies on the use of third-party software connected with numerous analytical tools to manage data effectively.

The market for third-party banking software is expanding as a result of a transition from manual to computerized techniques for tracking and documenting financial transactions and bookkeeping. In keeping with this, the BFSI sector's increasing demand for process standardization and core banking systems is driving market expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Particularly creating chances for the incorporation of third-party banking software is the increased demand for online banking solutions following the pandemic. Additionally, the development of online payment systems is enhancing the expansion of the sector.

Digital financial services have been under the focus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for social distance. Social isolation is made possible by digital financial services, which also enable governments to quickly and effectively provide money to people in need and give many households and businesses easy access to online transactions and financing.



Market Growth Factors

Analytics Integration With Third-Party Banking Software



The addition of analytics to third-party banking software is a significant component fostering the market's expansion. Due to the development of digital technology, consumers in the banking sector are altering how they access banking services. To communicate with businesses and obtain financial services, they are adopting mobile devices and digital technology.

Due to this, the amount of client data held by businesses in the banking sector has increased exponentially. These businesses can examine the data they collect, enabling them to take quicker, more informed decisions that is expected to increase efficiency across the board.



Financial Institutions Are More Likely To Become Third Party Banking



People worry about how reliable third-party software is. This is true if users seeking a program that will let them access every bank account they have. For many years, financial institutions have already earned the community's trust.

Therefore, it is clear that financial organizations stand a higher chance of gaining customers' trust when viewed from the viewpoint of a bank user. For much third-party banking software, the hardest element is expected to be attracting bank users and getting their permission to execute banking activities on their behalf.



Market Restraining Factors

Inadequate Internet Access In Poor Nations



It is one of the major obstacles preventing the market for third-party banking software from expanding. The main prerequisite for third-party banking software to provide highly effective and efficient operations is a powerful and high-quality network. Businesses using this software must have a reliable internet connection that enables them to function effectively in real-time.

Furthermore, transferring data from connected devices like servers requires a lot of bandwidth. Additionally, businesses may suffer significant financial losses if the technology is unable to update real-time transactions, particularly in the investment banking industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2020, May - 2022, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Third-party Banking Software Market by Deployment

4.1 Global On-Premise Market by Region

4.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Third-party Banking Software Market by Application

5.1 Global Risk Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Business Intelligence Market by Region

5.3 Global Information Security Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Third-party Banking Software Market by End-use

6.1 Global Retail Banks Market by Region

6.2 Global Commercial Banks Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Third-party Banking Software Market by Product

7.1 Global Core Banking Software Market by Region

7.2 Global Wealth Management Software Market by Region

7.3 Global Omnichannel Banking Software Market by Region

7.4 Global Business Intelligence Software Market by Region

7.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Third-party Banking Software Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Microsoft Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 IBM Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 SAP SE

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Accenture PLC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Capgemini SE

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.8 Infosys Limited

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Fidelity Information Services (FIS), Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. Fiserv, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10.5 SWOT Analysis

