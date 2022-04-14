The Worldwide Timber Construction Connectors Industry is Expected to Reach $2.14 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Timber Construction Connectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Timber To Timber, Timber To Masonry, Timber To Steel), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global timber construction connectors market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing trends pertaining to timber-based construction, especially for residential structures, are expected to drive the demand for timber construction connectors over the forecast period.



Commercial availability of connectors and fasteners in the retail market, coupled with the availability of varied designs and dimensions for connecting components, is a key factor likely to promote the utilization of connectors in wood construction projects. Moreover, custom fastening products with a variety of metals are expected to support product penetration in the market.



The timber to timber product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead in the projected period. Growing demand for wood-based frame structures in residential as well as commercial construction projects is likely to ascend the demand for construction connectors.



Key players are aiming to offer custom fastening materials for timber-based construction. Furthermore, the acquisition of production facilities and increasing investments in material development are other factors considered for increasing the market penetration.



Timber Construction Connectors Market Report Highlights

In North America , the timber to timber product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 85.0% in 2020 owing to the large demand for wood-based construction projects, especially in the U.S. and Canada

, the timber to timber product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 85.0% in 2020 owing to the large demand for wood-based construction projects, especially in the U.S. and The residential application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the high acceptance of wood structures in single-family housing units

Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 35.0%. The growing demand for wood-frame structures in Germany , Sweden , and France is likely to ascend the demand for products in the projected time

emerged as the largest regional market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 35.0%. The growing demand for wood-frame structures in , , and is likely to ascend the demand for products in the projected time In the European market, Germany held the largest revenue share in 2020. High penetration of wood-based houses in the country and increasing trends for eco-friendly constructions for commercial projects are the factors governing the market growth

held the largest revenue share in 2020. High penetration of wood-based houses in the country and increasing trends for eco-friendly constructions for commercial projects are the factors governing the market growth Manufacturers are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing strategies including acquisition, joint venture, capacity expansion, new product development, promotion of key product brands, and significant investments in R&D

