The Worldwide Transformer Core Industry is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030

The "Transformer Core Market by Core, Product, Winding, Cooling, Insulation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer core market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.



Transformer core is a static device that transmits power from one source to another through electromagnetic induction. These are pieces of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability, which are used to guide magnetic fields in transformers. These are built around a ring-shaped core, which, depending on operating frequency, is made from a long strip of silicon steel or permalloy wound into a coil, powdered iron, or ferrite. Transformer core provides a magnetic path to channel flux.

The use of highly permeable material (which describes the material's ability to carry flux) and better core construction techniques helps provide a desirable, low reluctance flux path, and confine lines of flux to the core. The core is constructed of numerous thin strips of grain-oriented silicone steel, called laminations, which are electrically isolated (yet still magnetically coupled) from each other by thin coatings of insulating material. Transformer core is important to reduce the no-load losses of the transformer. The core is a source of heat in the transformer, and as core increases in size, cooling ducts within the core becomes necessary. Problems arise due to fault in transformer core, which impacts the transformer. In addition, problems such as short-circuited core laminations will result in increased losses and possibly overheating of the transformer core.



The global transformer core market industry is segmented on the basis of core, product, winding, cooling, insulation, application, and region. Depending on core the market is categorized into closed, shell, and berry. By product, it is segmented into distribution transformer, power transformer, and instrument transformer. Depending on winding, it is divided into two winding and auto-transformer. As per cooling, it is bifurcated into dry type and self-cooled. By insulation, it is classified into gas, oil, solid, and air. According to application, it is fragmented into residential & commercial, utility, industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global transformer core market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arteche, Corefficient S.R.L., Eilor Magnetic Cores, Foshan Juli Electromechanical Co., Ltd., KRYFS, Megger, Metglas, Inc., Nicore Magnetic Cores, Power Core Industries, and VilasTranscore Ltd..

