The Worldwide Tunable Filter Industry is Expected to Reach $167 Million by 2026

The Global Tunable Filter Market is estimated to be USD 97.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.17 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The Global Tunable Filter Market is driving due to increasing demand by various industries such as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, and others. The growing need for radar systems and advanced planes for commercial and military applications worldwide and the increasing demand for software-integrated radio communication solutions are fuelling the market's growth.

Also, the growing use of tunable filters in various consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, IoT (Internet of Things), and Connected devices for regulating the wavelength and bandwidth adjustments are driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high capital required for the tunable filters and the short life cycle of the tunable filter solutions restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, increasing R&D investments, deployment of 5G technology in tunable filters, and growing requirement for telematics and infotainment equipment by the automotive sector will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, rising technical complexities and the shrinking size of electronic devices are the challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Tunable Filter Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Tuning Mechanism Type, Component Type, End-Use Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Smart Cities, Transportation, Mining, and TV White Spaces.

By Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Band Pass Filters and Band Reject Filters.

By Tuning Mechanism Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Mechanical, Electronic, and Magnetic.

By Component Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Surface Acoustic Wave Filters, Varactor Diodes, MEMS Capacitors, Oscillator Filters, Digitally Tunable Capacitors, and Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Variant.

By End-Use Type, the Tunable Filter market is classified into Handheld and Pocket Radios, Mobile Antennas, RF Amplifiers, Radar Systems, Software-Defined Radios, Avionics Communications Systems, and Test & Measurement Instruments.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Analog Devices, Inc, Coleman Microwave Company, DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc, Dover Corporation, EXFO, Inc, Netcom, Inc, RF Products, Inc, Smiths Group plc, Telonic Berkeley, Inc, and The LGL Group, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Radar System and New Advance Planes

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Software Integrated Solutions

4.1.3 Increasing Use of Tunable Filter in Various Consumer Electronics Solutions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Requirement

4.2.2 Short Life Cycle of Tunable Filters

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Deployment of 5G Technology in Tunable Filters

4.3.2 Growing Requirement by Automotive Sector

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Rising Technical Complexities and Shrinking Size of Electronic Devices



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Tunable Filter Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerospace and Defence

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Consumer Electronics

6.5 Energy & Power

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Smart Cities

6.8 Transportation

6.9 Mining

6.10 TV White Spaces



7 Global Tunable Filter Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Band Pass Filters

7.3 Band Reject Filters



8 Global Tunable Filter Market, By Tuning Mechanism Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical

8.3 Electronic

8.4 Magnetic



9 Global Tunable Filter Market, By Component Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Surface Acoustic Wave Filters

9.3 Varactor Diodes

9.4 MEMS Capacitors

9.5 Oscillator Filters

9.6 Digitally Tunable Capacitors

9.7 Surface-Mount Device (SMD) Variant



10 Global Tunable Filter Market, By End-Use Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Handheld and Pocket Radios

10.3 Mobile Antennas

10.4 RF Amplifiers

10.5 Radar Systems

10.6 Software-Defined Radios

10.7 Avionics Communications Systems

10.8 Test & Measurement Instruments



11 Global Tunable Filter Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 AA Opto Electronic

13.2 ACC Technologies Holdings, Inc

13.3 Analog Devices, Inc

13.4 Brimrose Corporation

13.5 Coleman Microwave Company

13.6 Delta Optical Thin Film

13.7 DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc

13.8 Dover Corporation

13.9 EiWave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd

13.10 EXFO, Inc

13.11 Flann Microwave Ltd

13.12 Filtronetics, Inc

13.13 Gooch & Housego PLC

13.14 IDEK Corporation

13.15 JDS Uniphase Corporation

13.16 Kent Optronics, Inc

13.17 Luna Innovations

13.18 Microwave Filter Company

13.19 M.T. SRL

13.20 NewEdge Signal Solutions, Inc

13.21 Netcom, Inc

13.22 Photonic Systems, Inc

13.23 RF Products, Inc

13.24 Santec Corporation

13.25 Screentek Manufacturing, Inc

13.26 Smiths Group plc

13.27 Telonic Berkeley, Inc

13.28 Temwell Corporation

13.29 The LGL Group, Inc

13.30 Thorlabs, Inc

13.31 Vanlong Technology Co Ltd

13.32 Wainwright Instruments GmbH



14 Appendix



