The Worldwide Ultrasound Device Industry is Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

The "Ultrasound Device Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasound device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% from the market size of US$6.532 billion in 2020 to US$8.913 billion in 2027 owing to the technological developments in the medical field, and expansions in applications of ultrasound techniques in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging.

Ultrasound is a technique that pictures the internal organ of a human body or internal body movements by using the sound wave. It helps to find out the cause of pain or swelling, diagnose the infection in the internal organs, and examine the fetus in pregnant women as well. Detection of cancer is also carried out with the help of ultrasound techniques.

This technique is safer as compared to other conventional techniques. They are cost-effective and consume less time for detection. It can be carried out on the targeted organs rather than examining the whole body. Due to these factors, the implementation of these technologies is increasing in hospitals and healthcare centers. It is also expected to rise in upcoming years.



The population with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and others is increasing day by day. This rise is mainly due to changing lifestyle, change in diet, the consumption of junk food, and overall underestimating the body health by a major part of the world population. This mainly includes the millennials. However, with the knowledge of the existence of such diseases, the health checkup is preferred by many individuals. This requires an overall diagnosis of the body. Moreover, due to the safe and cost-effective properties of ultrasound technology, health professionals prefer using it for checkups in therapeutic procedures.



As per the report by World Health Organization, in 2020, nearly 10 million deaths were caused due to cancer, among which lung cancer is termed to be one of the most common cancers. Furthermore, the new case of cancer includes breast cancer, skin cancer, colon, and rectum. The report also states that the availability of comprehensive treatment is in more than 90% of high-income countries. Yet it is available in less than 15% of low-income countries. Whereas a report by the World Health Organization in June 2021, 32% of death globally in 2019 were caused due to cardiovascular diseases. Among these, 85% were due to stroke and heart attack. To tackle this problem, the inclination toward prior check-ups increased. This expects an increase in demand for ultrasound technology.



The image-guided and minimally invasive therapies are increasingly adopted by many health professionals worldwide. The ultrasound industry is becoming a therapeutic technique for cancer, renal stones, and many other clinical conditions. It has been estimated that such efforts and developments will open new opportunities for the manufacturers of the ultrasound industry. And many success rates due to early treatments with the help of ultrasound check-up has also led to the implementation of ultrasound technology worldwide.



Despite expansion in advanced technologies, underdeveloped countries are still away from such developments due to low-economic income. The low demand from these countries is resisting the growth of ultrasound worldwide. Additionally, recent recalls of many ultrasound devices are also one of the resistances to the market growth. For example, a class 2 product that was a recall given by Koninklijke Philips in 2020 had a faulty cool function that could cause injury to a patient during the examination. This has created a threat to opt for a new recall in ultrasound devices.



Moreover, not every technician can handle the ultrasound equipment professionally; it requires proper training. The lack of trained technicians in many parts of the world is also predicted to hamper the growth of ultrasound technology expansion globally.



With the ongoing research and developments in the field of ultrasound, expansions in the clinical applications, and early commercialization of ultrasound devices in the countries such as France, Germany, the UK, and Italy, Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the ultrasound market in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Ultrasound Device Market Analysis, by Imaging

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Abdominal Ultrasound Imaging

5.3. Carotid & Abdominal Aorta Ultrasound Imaging

5.4. Obstetric Ultrasound Imaging

5.5. Pelvic Ultrasound Imaging

5.6. Others



6. Global Ultrasound Market Analysis, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinics



7. Global Ultrasound Market Analysis, by Geography

8. Competitive Environment & Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativenessness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Companies Mentioned

9.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.2. GE Healthcare

9.3. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

9.4. Hitachi

9.5. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.6. Siemens Healthcare

9.7. Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

9.8. Esaote

9.9. Hologic Inc.

9.10. Shimadzu Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwgijv

