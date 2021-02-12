The Worldwide Video as a Service Industry is Expected to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026
Feb 12, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video as a Service Market by Application (Corporate Communication, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Cloud Deployment Mode, Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences and BFSI), and Region - Global forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global VaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Organizations are spending more towards adoption of cloud services due to improved communication among various departments and clients. The increasing number of players in cloud-based video services, reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on cloud-based video services.
By vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By vertical, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. VaaS solutions help healthcare and life sciences segment by providing channelized content insights and accurate clinical information. VaaS solutions enable face-to-face interactions between patients, healthcare teams, and family members to discuss various treatment options, located anywhere in the world.
By application, the corporate communication segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The corporate communication applications is expected to hold the largest market size. VaaS solutions assist organizations in functions, such as corporate branding, corporate and organizational identity, corporate responsibility, corporate reputation, crisis communications, internal/employee communications, investor relations, public relations, issues management, media relations, and company/spokesperson profiling. With the help of VaaS solutions, executives can create a more personalized connection with the workforce.
By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the region is mainly due to the presence of large number of regional solution providers, who provide multiple offerings at attractive pricing packages. There is a huge untapped market for VaaS vendors in the developing countries of APAC, such as Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, China, Singapore, and India. The region is expected to become a highly potential market for VaaS solutions due to the growing need for robust collaborations and enhanced decision-making within and across organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Video as a Service Market
4.2 North America Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Cloud Deployment Mode and Country
4.4 Video as a Service Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time and Remote Access Video Services
5.2.1.2 Adoption of Cloud-Based Services by Enterprises
5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World
5.2.1.4 Lower Total Cost of Ownership
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise of 5G to Boost Adoption of Cloud Services
5.2.3.2 High Adoption of Vaas Among SMEs
5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Byod and Cyod Trends
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability of Different Video Conferencing Solutions
5.2.4.2 Poor Internet Speed Can Reduce the Quality of Service
5.2.5 Video as a Service Market: Ecosystem
5.2.6 Market: Value Chain Analysis
5.2.7 Patent Analysis
5.2.8 Average Selling Price
5.2.9 Video as a Service Market: Technological Landscape
5.2.9.1 Cloud Services
5.2.9.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.2.9.3 Facial Recognition and Voice Recognition
5.2.9.4 5G Network
5.2.10 Case Study Analysis
5.2.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Video as a Service Solutions
5.3.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
6 Video as a Service Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Corporate Communications
6.3 Training and Development
6.4 Marketing and Client Engagement
7 Video as a Service Market, by Cloud Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Cloud Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Cloud Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Public Cloud
7.3 Private Cloud
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
8 Video as a Service Market, by Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
8.3 It and Ites
8.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
8.5 Education
8.6 Media and Entertainment
8.7 Government and Public Sector
8.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
8.9 Other Verticals
9 Video as a Service Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.6 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
10.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
10.4.1 Introduction
10.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
10.6 Market: Company Evaluation Matrix
10.6.1 Star
10.6.2 Pervasive
10.6.3 Participant Companies
10.6.4 Emerging Leaders
10.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of Video as a Service Vendors
10.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview
10.7.1 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
10.7.1.1 Progressive Companies
10.7.1.2 Responsive Companies
10.7.1.3 Dynamic Companies
10.7.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Microsoft
11.3 Zoom Video Communications
11.4 Cisco
11.5 Adobe
11.6 Avaya
11.7 Google
11.8 Aws
11.9 Poly
11.10 Logmein
11.11 Ringcentral
11.12 Zoho Corporation
11.13 Pgi
11.14 Wickr
11.15 Pexip
11.16 Starleaf
11.17 Bluejeans Network
11.18 Enghouse Systems
11.19 Qumu
11.20 Sonic Foundry
11.21 On24
11.22 Lifesize
11.23 Kaltura
11.24 Kollective
11.25 Vidizmo
11.26 Vbrick
12 Appendix
