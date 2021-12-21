The Worldwide Water Flosser Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Flosser Market By Application (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, and Home Care), By Product (Countertop and Cordless), By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Flosser Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Water flosser refers to the oral irrigator. Water flosser is considered as handheld equipment that cleanse between and around the teeth with the help of spray of streams of water. The main components of a water flosser are water reservoir or water tank, pressure control, water tips, and a handle.

There are various kinds of water flossers present in the market - shower flosser, cordless or battery-operated, faucet flosser, and countertop among others. Water Flosser is a sophisticated way of flossing and an option of traditional string flosses that was performed with the help of thread. Water flosser addresses various kinds of limitations of the string floss. It is hard to clean the back of the teeth with string floss; however, water flosser can clean those areas that are difficult to reach within the mouth. Additionally, water flosser has a beneficial action that helps in maintaining more strong, healthy, and pinkish gums.

The growth of the water flosser market is expected to be fueled by the rise in consumption of tobacco products and the surge in the number of cases of oral and dental problems. A significant percentage of the worldwide population is suffering from oral diseases such as tooth decay, oral cancers, and gum disease, and untreated dental decay becoming the most prevalent health condition across the globe. Lip and oral cavity cancers fall under the top 15 most prevalent cancers in the world. Oral diseases not only reduce the quality of life but also cause a significant economic impact on individuals as well as the broader healthcare system.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a severe disruption across supply-chain, production capability as most the manufacturing plants were remained close due to the stringent lockdown conditions. In addition, the shutdown of the dental practices and the businesses due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown measures has significantly impacted the adoption of water flossers across different geographies.

Due to the pandemic, majority of the patients suffering from the dental problems had postponed their dental visits due to the fear of getting infected. This trend posed a great barrier to the development of the global water flosser market throughout the pandemic period. However, as the lockdown restrictions are getting relaxed across the globe due to the declining COVID-19 cases, the global water flosser market is expected to revive in the near future. Moreover, the COVID-19 also increased the awareness about maintaining the oral health in terms of healthy gums and prevents dental caries. Such trends are anticipated to create bright prospects for the growth of the global water flosser market in the upcoming years.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash

These products offer various benefits in comparison to the traditional toothbrushes, thereby driving the growth of the global water flosser market. One of the major advantages of utilizing water flossers is that they offer instant cleanliness, removal of bits of food and plague, which is quite difficult using the traditional toothbrushes.

Requirements of consumers are switching towards more unique and trendy products

Rising disposable income of consumers, shifting lifestyle patterns, and enhanced standard of living in emerging countries is expected to boost the oral care market. Consumers are shifting towards unique and trendy products as the makers of dental water floss are launching new and trendy designs with an aim to fulfil their requirements.

Market Restraining Factor:

COVID-19 slowed down the product demand

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinic, and Home Care. The dental clinic application segment procured the maximum revenue share of the water flosser market in 2020. In addition, the segment is expected to display the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, the factor responsible for the growth of this segment is the surge in the demand for professional dental care because of the increasing cases of oral diseases.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Countertop and Cordless. The countertop water flosser segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The countertop models provide a much higher range of water pressures, ranging from extra gentle to highest level of cleaning. For example, it has been realized that users of the Experienced Waterpik water flosser tend to accept higher pressure settings, because of which the company provides a broad range of high-pressure equipped countertop flossers.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The occurrences of dental problems are increasing with the rise in consumption of foods that are regarded to be bad for oral health, like sweets, candies, and starchy food among the massive Asian population. These factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global water flosser market during the forecast period.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Oral Breeze, Hydro Floss, ToiletTree Products, Shenzhen Relish Technology Co, Ltd, JETPIK Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and Water Pik, Inc. (Church & Dwight).

