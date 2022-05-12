The Worldwide Water Purifier Industry is Expected to Reach $67.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Purifier Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of global water purifier industry. The global water purifier market will grow to US$ 67.3 Billion by 2027, US$ 38.1 Billion in 2021.

In recent years, the demand for water purifiers has been propelled because of the declining levels of potable water and rapid urbanization, and growing industrialization. As per the UN and the WHO, in every 21 seconds, a child and around 3.5 million people die yearly in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by drinking polluted water. The crisis in the developing economies is worse due to lack of freshwater, rise in pollution, and rapid surge in population. Therefore, growth in the incidence of waterborne disease significantly fuels the demand for water purifier market trends globally.



Notwithstanding, water purifiers are used to remove impurities like bacteria, chemicals, toxins, harmful gases, and suspended solids from water. They reduce the concentration of particulate matter in water, minimize the chances of acquiring waterborne disorders, and make the water fit for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Apart from this, growing consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively moving the sales of water purifiers on a global level.



Disrupted Supply Chains & Production amid COVID-19 to Lower the Water Purifier Market Growth

Though the water purifier industry falls under essential services, supply chain disruption that occurred amid COVID-19 has seriously impacted the global market's growth. Continuous or partial lockdowns across key manufacturing countries caused short-term production halts and shifts in manufacturing schedules. For instance, Pentair PLC, a leading supplier of water purification systems, suffered production restrict down & operation break due to 'shelter in place' orders from governance.



RO Technology Segment Occupied the most Significant Water Purifier Market Share

On the basis of technology, the water purifier market is classified into RO Purifier, UV Purifier, Gravity Purifier, Sediment Filter, Water Softener, Others. RO Reverse Osmosis water purification systems are widely adopted across the globe due to their performance efficiency, regular technological innovation, and low electricity consumption. RO water filters are designed to produce bottled quality water. These advanced filters can remove 99% of impurities and are highly recommended to treat hard water. Crucial minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron are not permitted through RO systems, altering water's taste. Likewise, RO filters need to be replaced on time, which further aids the maintenance cost.



Furthermore, water purifier industries have gained popularity among residential and commercial users due to the rise in urbanization, declining water quality, and surge in waterborne diseases. Compared to the commercial sector, water is broadly consumed in the household for cooking, bathing, washing, and other purposes.



Global Water Purifier Industry will grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021-2027

Based on distribution channels, the water purifier market is segmented into direct sales, retail stores, and online channels. The retail store's segment holds an effective water purifier market. This was attributed to the higher relationship of customers toward physical stores, as they are perceived to be safe and allow buyers to try the product before purchase. Further, retail stores have the added advantage of immediate gratification, boosting water purifier popularity.



Worldwide Water Purifier Market Size was US$ 38.1 Billion in 2021

Geographically, the Asia Pacific water purifier market is currently witnessing robust growth. The region comprises around 60% of the world's population, including China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Philippines, and Macau as the emerging markets. The global water purifier industry is highly competitive in the region. A water purifier removes organic and inorganic materials, undesired chemical compounds, and biological contaminants from water. It uses distillation and deionization processes to reduce and protect the human body from harmful toxins and dangerous impurities, like chlorine, disinfection byproducts, and heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic. Besides domestic applications, water purifiers are also used in the petroleum, chemical, food processing, and textile industries. They are employed in various pharmacological, medical, chemical, and industrial applications where clean and potable water is required.



Key Players are Focusing on Garnering their Position in the Water Purifiers Market

Key players such as Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., AO Smith Corporation, Unilever plc, Pentair, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3M Corporation, in the water purifiers market have invested in exploring and developing advanced water purification products and manufacturing technologies. Brooder product offerings, supported by excellent operating efficiency & novel technologies, are the vital growth strategies implemented by the key leaders for their growth.

