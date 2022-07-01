The Worldwide Waterproofing Membrane Industry is Expected to Reach $40 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waterproofing Membrane Market: Analysis By Product, By Application, By Raw Material, By Usage, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waterproofing membrane market in 2021 was valued at US$29.25 billion. The market is projected to augment to US$40.08 billion by 2026.

A waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of waterproofing layer that is placed on the surface. It is a continuous layer that does not allow water to pass through it.

The waterproofing membranes prevent a range of construction industry challenges such as deterioration of electrical fittings, softening & crumbling of plasters, and corrosion of metals.

Waterproofing membranes when applied on walls prevents water penetration and subsequent infrastructural damage thereby protecting walls and floors in basements, balconies, terraces, and even swimming pool against water and humidity. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting waterproofing membrane market is the increasing construction activities. One of the most important applications in a construction is waterproofing. Waterproofing improves the durability of many different surfaces in construction. In addition, waterproofing materials should be applied in order to ensure the comfort of the house or office to be used after the construction is finished. The increase in the construction activities is creating lucrative demand for waterproofing solutions. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, supportive government initiatives, a wide variety of applications, rising demand for residential spaces, etc.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, fluctuating raw material prices, potential health, and environmental issues, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as increasing housing age, growing demand for green roofing and green building, etc. Waterproofing is important for these building structures as they provide efficient protection from water runoff and weather conditions, and also provides energy efficiency. In countries, such as Germany and the US, green buildings are witnessing high growth owing to regulations on emissions from buildings. Therefore, an increase in the number of green building projects is expected to positively influence the growth of the waterproofing membrane market in the coming years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The waterproofing membrane market growth was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, as lockdowns, social distancing measures, and trade sanctions have triggered massive disruptions to global supply chain networks.

A major challenge that the waterproofing membrane market faced during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak was the low availability of the workforce and rising labor costs.

After a period of contraction in demand, waterproofing membrane demand would be supported by an increase in housing starts and the efforts of building owners to repair or replace the nation's large stock of structures with older or worn structures, thus resulting in a positive growth outlook. Also, virtual communications with homeowners have been growing in popularity, as have touch-free orders, pickups, and deliveries.

