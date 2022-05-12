The Worldwide Weather Forecasting Services Industry is Expected to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecasting Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global weather forecasting services market size was valued at $1.63 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Weather forecasting services use software, tools, and models to undertake strategic analysis of atmospheric data, to anticipate weather conditions for a specific place within a given time frame. The forecasting technique is based on meteorological functions. Weather forecasting models employ a large amount of organized and unstructured data to produce better analytical output, which allows for the optimization of company profits in various end-use sectors.



Growth associated with the aviation & shipping industry and rise in safety concerns among end-use industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the production of renewable energy fuels the growth of the market. However, complexities associated with weather forecasting models and lack of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in computing systems and growth of the transportation industry among developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The weather forecasting services market is segmented based on forecasting type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global weather forecasting services market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

]3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Patent Landscape

3.8. Competitive Heatmap

3.9. Regulatory Guidelines



Chapter 4: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Forecasting Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Forecasting Type

4.2. Long Range Forecasting

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Medium Range Forecasting

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Short Range Forecasting

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by End Use Industry

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by End Use Industry

5.2. Energy and Utilities

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Aviation

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Transportation

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Bfsi

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Agriculture

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Media

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Manufacturing

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.9. Retail

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.10.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Accuweather, Inc.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Bmt Group

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Enav S. P. A.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Fugro

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Global Weather Corporation

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Met Office

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Precision Weather Services

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Skyview Systems Ltd.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. The Weather Company

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pidmn6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets