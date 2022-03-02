The Worldwide Wound Care Industry is Expected to Reach $28 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Market Research Report by Product, by Devices, by Type, by End User, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Care Market size was estimated at USD 19.83 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% to reach USD 28.06 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wound Care to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Advanced Wound Dressing, Bioactives, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Others, and Traditional Wound Care Products.

Based on Devices, the market was studied across Electric Stimulation Devices, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, LPressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Other Wound Therapy Devices, and Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Acute wound and Chronic wound.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Others, Specialty Clinics, and Trauma Centers.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds. The Acute Wounds is further studied across Burn Wounds and Surgical & Traumatic Wounds. The Chronic Wounds is further studied across Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Other Chronic Wounds, Pressure Ulcers, and Venous Leg Ulcers.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wound Care Market, including Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.), ACell Inc, Advancis Medical USA LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast A/S, Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group PLC, Derma Sciences, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Haromed BVBA, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Kerecis hf, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co., Medela AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic PLC, MiMedx Group, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, The 3M Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Care Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Care Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Care Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Care Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Care Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Care Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Care Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising geriatric population

5.1.1.2. High prevalence of diabetes and cases of obesity population

5.1.1.3. Increasing cases of traumatic wounds

5.1.1.4. Technology advancements for faster recovery

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost advanced wound care devices

5.1.2.2. Absence of standards in wound care management

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growth in number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.1.3.2. Regenerative medicine applications in wound care

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited reach in developing countries

5.1.4.2. Complexity of wound environment due to patients comorbidity

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Wound Care Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Advanced Wound Dressing

6.3. Bioactives

6.4. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

6.5. Others

6.6. Traditional Wound Care Products



7. Wound Care Market, by Devices

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electric Stimulation Devices

7.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

7.4. LPressure Relief Devices

7.5. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

7.6. Other Wound Therapy Devices

7.7. Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment



8. Wound Care Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acute wound

8.3. Chronic wound



9. Wound Care Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Home Healthcare

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Others

9.5. Specialty Clinics

9.6. Trauma Centers



10. Wound Care Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Acute Wounds

10.2.1. Burn Wounds

10.2.2. Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

10.3. Chronic Wounds

10.3.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers

10.3.2. Other Chronic Wounds

10.3.3. Pressure Ulcers

10.3.4. Venous Leg Ulcers



11. Americas Wound Care Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Wound Care Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wound Care Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.)

15.2. ACell Inc

15.3. Advancis Medical USA LLC

15.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

15.5. Baxter International Inc.

15.6. Cardinal Health Inc.

15.7. Coloplast A/S

15.8. Coloplast Corp.

15.9. ConvaTec Group PLC

15.10. Derma Sciences, Inc.

15.11. DeRoyal Industries

15.12. Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

15.13. Haromed BVBA

15.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

15.15. Kerecis hf

15.16. Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co.

15.17. Medela AG

15.18. Medline Industries, Inc.

15.19. Medtronic PLC

15.20. MiMedx Group

15.21. Molnlycke Health Care AB

15.22. Organogenesis Holdings Inc

15.23. PAUL HARTMANN AG

15.24. Smith & Nephew PLC

15.25. The 3M Company

15.26. Zimmer Biomet Holdings



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8a0zzb

