The Worldwide Wound Care Industry is Expected to Reach $28 Billion by 2027

Mar 02, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Market Research Report by Product, by Devices, by Type, by End User, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wound Care Market size was estimated at USD 19.83 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% to reach USD 28.06 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Wound Care to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Advanced Wound Dressing, Bioactives, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Others, and Traditional Wound Care Products.
- Based on Devices, the market was studied across Electric Stimulation Devices, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, LPressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Other Wound Therapy Devices, and Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Acute wound and Chronic wound.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Others, Specialty Clinics, and Trauma Centers.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds. The Acute Wounds is further studied across Burn Wounds and Surgical & Traumatic Wounds. The Chronic Wounds is further studied across Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Other Chronic Wounds, Pressure Ulcers, and Venous Leg Ulcers.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wound Care Market, including Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.), ACell Inc, Advancis Medical USA LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast A/S, Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group PLC, Derma Sciences, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Haromed BVBA, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Kerecis hf, Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co., Medela AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic PLC, MiMedx Group, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, The 3M Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Care Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Care Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Care Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Care Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Care Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Care Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Care Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising geriatric population
5.1.1.2. High prevalence of diabetes and cases of obesity population
5.1.1.3. Increasing cases of traumatic wounds
5.1.1.4. Technology advancements for faster recovery
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost advanced wound care devices
5.1.2.2. Absence of standards in wound care management
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growth in number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
5.1.3.2. Regenerative medicine applications in wound care
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited reach in developing countries
5.1.4.2. Complexity of wound environment due to patients comorbidity
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Wound Care Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Advanced Wound Dressing
6.3. Bioactives
6.4. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
6.5. Others
6.6. Traditional Wound Care Products
7. Wound Care Market, by Devices
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Electric Stimulation Devices
7.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
7.4. LPressure Relief Devices
7.5. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
7.6. Other Wound Therapy Devices
7.7. Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
8. Wound Care Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Acute wound
8.3. Chronic wound
9. Wound Care Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Home Healthcare
9.3. Hospitals
9.4. Others
9.5. Specialty Clinics
9.6. Trauma Centers
10. Wound Care Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Acute Wounds
10.2.1. Burn Wounds
10.2.2. Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
10.3. Chronic Wounds
10.3.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcers
10.3.2. Other Chronic Wounds
10.3.3. Pressure Ulcers
10.3.4. Venous Leg Ulcers
11. Americas Wound Care Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Wound Care Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wound Care Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.)
15.2. ACell Inc
15.3. Advancis Medical USA LLC
15.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG
15.5. Baxter International Inc.
15.6. Cardinal Health Inc.
15.7. Coloplast A/S
15.8. Coloplast Corp.
15.9. ConvaTec Group PLC
15.10. Derma Sciences, Inc.
15.11. DeRoyal Industries
15.12. Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
15.13. Haromed BVBA
15.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
15.15. Kerecis hf
15.16. Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co.
15.17. Medela AG
15.18. Medline Industries, Inc.
15.19. Medtronic PLC
15.20. MiMedx Group
15.21. Molnlycke Health Care AB
15.22. Organogenesis Holdings Inc
15.23. PAUL HARTMANN AG
15.24. Smith & Nephew PLC
15.25. The 3M Company
15.26. Zimmer Biomet Holdings
16. Appendix
