The Wrangler® Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ western campaign to fight breast cancer celebrates their 15th anniversary by reaching the $32 million fundraising mark!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone was reached Monday night at the 15th Annual Wrangler® Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ (TETWP) Night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The grassroots cowboy campaign has exceeded the $32 million fundraising mark!

The campaign was created in 2004 by Terry Wheatley, wine industry executive and matriarch of a professional rodeo cowboy family and Karl Stressman, former director of special events for Wrangler and former Commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The idea was to raise money and awareness for breast cancer by challenging rodeo competitors and fans alike to wear pink. Wrangler is the title sponsor of TETWP and a portion of proceeds from merchandise sold within the Wrangler Tough Enough to Wear Pink merchandise collection goes back to the campaign fund.

Along with the generous support of western businesses such as Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths, Las Vegas Events, Twisted X Boots, Cinch and Purple Cowboy Wines, Wrangler TETWP relies on the hard work of regional rodeos and western events across the country. The strength of the Wrangler TETWP campaign is funds raised remain within the community, benefitting local breast cancer charities. It is the dedication of volunteers on the ground at local events that drives the campaign.

"When we started the Wrangler Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign in 2004, we were overwhelmed by the support from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, businesses, rodeo athletes, rodeo committees and western communities across the country. What seemed like an impossible dream to raise $50 million by our 20th anniversary in 2024 is well on the way to becoming a reality," commented Wheatley, herself a breast cancer survivor.

A notable example of the grassroots efforts is #1 PRCA rodeo fundraiser, Cattlemen's Days Rodeo in Gunnison, Colo. A long-time Top Five Wrangler TETWP fundraiser, the Gunnison community has raised more than $3.2 million through the TETWP campaign to support the fight against breast cancer in their hometown.

Founded 120 years ago in Gunnison Valley, Colo., Cattlemen's Days Rodeo is considered the "Granddaddy of Colorado Rodeos." Through the Cattlemen's Days Rodeo, the community has shown its steadfast commitment to providing local funding for breast cancer awareness, prevention, education, support, breast screenings and equipment.

Lacey Wheatley, Terry Wheatley's daughter-in-law, is the Director of Wrangler TETWP and coordinates with rodeos and other non-rodeo organizations to create the pink-themed fundraisers.

Hats Off to the Top Five Wrangler TETWP PRCA Rodeo Fundraisers 2019

Gunnison Cattlemen's Days Rodeo – Gunnison, Colorado Crosby Fair & Rodeo – Crosby, Texas Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo – Rapid City, South Dakota Magic Valley Stampede – Filer, Idaho Red Bluff Round Up – Red Bluff, California

And, the Top Five TETWP Special Events 2019

Cowboys for Cancer Research Rancheros Visitadores TETWP TETWP of Montana TETWP Central Montana TETWP Horse Show

Wrangler® TETWP™ was created by entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley along with Karl Stressman to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer. Since its inception in 2004, Wrangler TETWP has empowered rodeos in the U.S. and Canada to focus attention on the need for a cure. To date, the campaign has raised $32 million for breast cancer charities, most of which stays right in the local communities. The grassroots movement has inspired other sports communities to mount their own Wrangler TETWP campaigns, spreading a message of hope and support that reaches beyond the rodeo arena to competitors, families and fans across America. For more information on how to help, visit www.toughenoughtowearpink.com .

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com .

