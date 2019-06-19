The Writing Revolution welcomes new Chief Executive Officer Philip C. Weinberg

"Phil's experience as an educational leader, along with his thoughtfulness and wisdom, make him the ideal person to guide The Writing Revolution's plans for growth in the coming years," said Natalie Wexler, chair of the organization's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Phil served as the Deputy Chief Academic Officer for Teaching and Learning at the New York City Department of Education. Prior to that, he was the Department's Deputy Chancellor for Teaching and Learning. He came to the DOE's central office in 2014 after 27 years as an English teacher and then principal at the High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology in Brooklyn.

Phil brings a stellar record of leadership, commitment, and dedication to the organization's mission of helping students develop the writing and critical thinking skills they need to engage productively in society.

About The Writing Revolution: The Writing Revolution is a nonprofit organization based in New York, NY. Founded in 2014, The Writing Revolution trains and supports teachers and school leaders in implementing the Hochman Method, an explicit set of evidence-based strategies for teaching writing. The approach builds from sentences to compositions and is embedded in curriculum across all content areas and grade levels. Since 2014, The Writing Revolution has trained over 5,000 teachers and reached over 150,000 students.

