"The Year of Healthy Sleep" - Naturepedic Announces 2021 Initiative for Better Sleep in the New Year

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A whopping 70% of adults in the U.S. claim that they receive an insufficient amount of sleep. With recent studies revealing a strong link between sleep and strengthening the immune system, and the CDC deeming sleep disorders a public health epidemic , better sleep is projected to be a top trend of 2021.

Coining 2021 as "The Year of Healthy Sleep," Naturepedic, GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE- certified nontoxic, mattress and bedding brand is focusing on changing the paradigm for what this means.

"While many of us might acknowledge that sleep is essential to good health, there is still a lack of understanding that this goes beyond healthy sleep rituals. Sleeping on certified organic, nontoxic materials is a key piece to the puzzle for achieving good health and better sleep," comments Barry A. Cik, Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic.

"By opting for certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products, consumers are avoiding unnecessary exposure to questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses. Many mattresses and bedding products are increasingly being linked to health issues and risks, particularly for babies and kids as they grow and develop." Cik adds, "Moreover, not only do these materials help regulate body temperature while sleeping, an important factor in boosting sleep quality, but knowing that you're sleeping on sheets, pillows, and a mattress that is designed for healthy sleep can positively impact your ability to unwind at night."

"When I became educated on the differences between a Naturepedic Organic Mattress and the memory foam mattress I had been sleeping on for years, I ditched my memory foam mattress and ordered a Naturepedic Organic Mattress. It was one of the best decisions I made for my mental & physical health. I've experienced deeper restful sleep and have peace of mind knowing my Naturepedic Organic Mattress is safe and doesn't have unpleasant & questionable off-gassing odors and toxic chemicals like my old mattress. Blue Cure thanks Naturepedic for making healthier products without harmful chemicals," states Gabe Canales; Founder & President, Blue Cure Foundation

Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, Naturepedic offers a variety of mattresses and bedding options for all ages, while meeting and exceeding the most stringent certifications in the marketplace. With a range of cutting-edge organic baby crib mattresses, the only certified-organic crib mattresses that offer nontoxic waterproof coating, along with exclusive organic mattresses designed for kids, plus a wide-range of adult mattress options, including customizable organic mattresses, Naturepedic understands that when it comes to your health and getting a good night's sleep, there really is no room for compromise.

In 2021, Naturepedic will be shining the spotlight on the different healthy sleep needs for babies, kids and adults, while engaging in educational partnerships, providing accessible resources and vital information on its website and blog. Naturepedic advocates and fights for chemical policy change through NGOs like the American Sustainable Business Council and Toxic Free Future For Our Children.

"By choosing a mattress that eliminates hazardous chemicals found in conventional mattresses, while offering a more natural and non-toxic alternative, you'll set yourself on the path to healthier sleep in 2021," states Cik, "We are committed to equipping our consumers with knowledge to better understand how to achieve this now and for years to come. We can't wait to kick off the year and reveal our exciting new campaigns."

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

