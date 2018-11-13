The YOYOW Team Opens Source Code of Desktop Wallet, Wallet App, InfoSales Module and User Registration Module

SUZHOU, China, Nov 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The YOYOW team opened the source code of the YOYOW wallet on November 22, 2018. With the continuous development of the YOYOW project and based on the current state of the ecology construction, the YOYOW development team believes it is time to open the source code of the different versions of YOYOW wallet and different modules so as to allow more UGC platforms and third-party developers to use the technology and the features of YOYOW.

YOYOW wallet fulfills the vision of establishing the YOYOW ecological network and promoting the concept, and can also help the content platforms to reach their full potential. The YOYOW team will also continue to optimize the YOYOW App, integrate more content platforms, develop more interesting and fun DAPPs, and bring a richer YOYOW ecology to the users.

The YOYOW information-sales module has built in the features of "automatic reply upon transferring" and "viewing reply information". Users can use the feature of "automatic reply upon transferring" to sell information and integrate it with the blockchain, and use the "viewing reply information" feature to view the information they have purchased. Currently only YOYO is accepted for payment.

Opening the source code of YOYOW wallet can lower the development threshold for third-party developers to develop YOYOW wallets. Third-party wallet manufacturers can integrate YOYOW tokens based on the open source code of the wallet. Furthermore, opening the source code also reduces the difficulty of developing blockchain applications. In the long run, opening the source code will make the YOYOW wallet more secure. At the same time, this is in line with the open source spirit that the blockchain community has always advocated.

As a basic part of the YOYOW project, YOYOW wallet will be the focus of the YOYOW team in the future, and the improvement of features and product iteration will continue. Through the open source of YOYOW desktop/mobile wallet, the YOYOW team hopes to share the existing experience and enable the developers in this industry to take less detours, so that more like-minded blockchain practitioners can get practical help.

These codes were released under the YOYOW license agreement and officially became open source on November 22 and have already been released on Github. Please visit the following websites for details.

Desktop wallet codes: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-desktop-wallet

Mobile wallet codes: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-app

Infosales module: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-infosale

User registration module codes: https://github.com/yoyow-org/yoyow-faucet

