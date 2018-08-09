The Zangmeister Cancer Center to Join the American Oncology Network LLC

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Oncology Network LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Mid Ohio Oncology/Hematology Inc. dba The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center (ZCC), a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Columbus, Ohio, has entered into an agreement to join AON, an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. With this partnership and the practice's convenient location[s] in Columbus, ZCC is increasing its current services offered to cancer patients with enhanced technology and an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, pathology and central laboratory services and additional care management services.

AON CEO Bradley Prechtl, MBA, stated, "It is a pleasure to welcome the entire Zangmeister Cancer Center family to AON. They are dedicated to serving and supporting patients in Columbus, Ohio, and the surrounding communities with expert cancer care. In addition, they are, and have been for years, strongly committed to sustainable community oncology."

AON board member Dr. William Harwin said, "ZCC has a stellar reputation and its physician leadership will continue to have the autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff, while at the same time receiving the support of AON for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, human resources, revenue cycle management, payer negotiations and technology."

Zangmeister Cancer Center President Dr. Patrick Elwood said, "We are dedicated to providing quality care for our patients and their families. The ZCC is committed to ensuring our patients receive expert cancer care here in central Ohio. As a result of healthcare and specifically cancer care transitioning to value-based care, we decided to join AON to allow our physicians, clinicians and staff to continue to focus on treating patients while enhancing the services that we provide. Our affiliation with AON will help us continue to provide the highest-quality cancer care for our patients and the communities we serve."

With a drive to help every American have access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions. ZCC intends to join AON effective Jan. 1, 2019.

About American Oncology Network LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest-quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON can aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Zangmeister Cancer Center (www.zangcenter.com)

Mid Ohio Oncology/Hematology Inc. dba The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center (ZCC) provides the highest-quality care to their patients and families. ZCC adheres to a holistic approach to treatment. We provide the most advanced technological care while meeting the physical, social, emotional, economic and spiritual needs of everyone we serve. The physicians practicing at ZCC include Dr. Dennis DeSimone, Dr. Tarek A. Chidiac, Dr. Patrick Elwood, Dr. Mark H. Knapp, Dr. Jeanna L. Knoble, Dr. Sameh Mikhail, Dr. Jerry W. Mitchell, Dr. Timothy D. Moore, Dr. Taral Patel, Dr. Jorge A. Rios, Dr. Mark L. Segal, Dr. P. Kothai Sundaram, Dr. Mark E. Thompson, Dr. Luis Vacarello, Dr. Emily M. Witman and Dr. Jeffrey Zangmeister.

