The zero-waste shampoo market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market: About this market



Zero-waste shampoos use plastic-free or biodegradable packaging, and is used by individuals, beauty professionals. and commercial end-users. Commercial users of zero-waste shampoos include hair salons and spas as well as hair treatment clinics. This zero-waste shampoo market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of zero-waste shampoo in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets convenience stores, and clubhouse stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global zero-waste shampoo market report also looks at factors such as disadvantages associated with consumption of plastics, increasing demand for shampoo bars, growth of e-commerce market. However, availability of counterfeit products, criticality of inventory management and product sourcing, availability of alternate products may hamper the growth of the zero-waste shampoo industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5800705/?utm_source=PRN



Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market: Overview



Increasing demand for shampoo bars



Shampoo bars have recently gained traction among millennials and emerged as a key replacement for traditional shampoo bottles. These bars are easy to carry and good for the environment. Most shampoo bars are rich in essential oils, which further help to nourish and cleanse hair. Essential oils contain antibacterial and antifungal properties, which eliminate the growth of bacteria. Thus, the rising demand for naturally made shampoo bars will significantly drive the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for vegan products among millennials



There has been a rapid increase in demand for vegan products in the last few years. Increasing awareness about the negative impact of animal-derived products has promoted the demand for zero-waste products, including zero-waste shampoo which are 100% vegan. Moreover, with increasing consciousness among the consumers about cruelty-free brands and the adverse environmental impact of animal-based products, the demand for vegan products is rising across the world. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global zero-waste shampoo market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading zero-waste shampoos manufacturers, that include Ethique Ltd., Living Naturally, Lush Retail Ltd., Naples Soap Co., and Plaine Products LLC.



Also, the zero-waste shampoo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5800705/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

