The Zogby Poll®: President Biden's job performance is underwater

The latest Zogby Poll® shows President Joe Biden's job performance was upside down, as only 44% of surveyed voters (20% excellent; 24% good) had a positive opinion of his job as president, while 55% (38% poor; 17% fair) had a negative opinion.

Biden's job performance also fluctuated among certain demographics, such as, age, race, where voters live, political party, gender, and education.

Younger voters aged 18-29 (53% positive/46% negative) had a positive opinion of Biden's job performance; this was true of all voters under the age of 50 (51% positive/46% negative). Conversely, a majority of voters over the age of 50 (36% positive/63% negative) rated Biden's job performance negatively.

A continuing theme in this poll was Biden's difficulty reaching women voters (37% Biden/46% Republican leaders). Women trusted Republican leaders more on immigration policy but men (45% Biden/40% Republican leaders) felt the opposite. Suburban women (35% Biden/51% Republican leaders) were much more likely to trust Republicans to handle immigration policy than President Biden, while suburban men (39% Biden/37% Republican leaders) were nearly split on who could better handle immigration policy.

When it came to funding the U.S. military, surveyed voters trusted Republican leaders (46%) more than President Biden (37%). Biden's struggles continued with women voters. Women (34% Biden/47% Republican leaders) were more likely to trust Republican leaders than President Biden on military funding. Uncharacteristic for this poll, men (39% Biden/45% Republican leaders) felt similar and trusted Republican leaders to fund the military more than President Biden.

U.S. Foreign Policy Performance

Two-thirds (68%) of U.S. likely voters gave U.S. foreign policy a negative (fair and poor combined) rating, while only 28% gave it a positive rating (excellent and good combined).

Overall, a plurality (43%) of surveyed voters rated U.S. foreign policy poor, while a quarter (24%) gave it a fair rating. Only 9% rated U.S. foreign policy as excellent and the other 19% gave it a good rating.

** The Takeaways **

The tables have turned in a couple of months for President Biden's job performance rating! He's gone from positive to negative in no time and now he's underwater; a majority of likely voters gave him a negative (fair and poor numbers combined) job performance rating.

President Biden is struggling with women voters on all fronts, especially suburban women. Women trust Republican leaders more than President Biden on several key issues, i.e., growing the economy, immigration policy, funding the military and Afghanistan .

. Outside of large urban areas, Biden is struggling with "trust" among voters in small to medium size cities, the suburbs, and rural areas.

While Biden's base still trusts him on most issues, Biden is struggling mightily with his foreign policy agenda, especially the U.S. withdrawing military from Afghanistan . When it came to handling Afghanistan , younger voters aged 18-24 were inclined to trust Republicans leaders more than President Biden.

. When it came to handling , younger voters aged 18-24 were inclined to trust Republicans leaders more than President Biden. A strong majority of voters in our survey gave U.S. foreign policy a negative rating, including African Americans, Hispanics, younger voters, Democrats, and liberals.

