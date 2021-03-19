The9 and Bitmain Signed a Purchase Agreement for 24,000 Antminer S19j Bitcoin Mining Machines

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited signed a Bitcoin mining machine purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Bitmain Technologies Limited. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, The9 will purchase 24,000 Antminer S19j Bitcoin mining machines, which are scheduled to deliver starting from November 2021.

S19j is the latest model of Bitmain Antminer launched in February 2021, with a rated hash rate of 90TH/s, a rated power consumption of 3,100W and an estimated power consumption of 34.5J/T. Upon the completion of deliveries under the Purchase Agreement, The9 is expected to own an additional hash rate of approximately 2,160PH/S, which is a significant milestone of The9's hash rate build up goal.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

Website: https://www.the9.com/en

SOURCE The9 Limited

Related Links

www.the9.com

