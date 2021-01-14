Théa Chooses OmniSci to Capture, Analyze and Visualize Automotive Data at Scale to Drive Connected Vehicle and Telematics Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Théa, a fast-growing company that delivers connected vehicles infrastructure and telematics-based commerce solutions to OEMs, banks, dealerships and other organizations in emerging markets, has partnered with OmniSci to capture, analyze and visualize automotive data at scale to drive innovation. OmniSci 's accelerated analytics platform's scalability was a key factor in the decision; Théa's leaders were looking for a partner that can grow alongside their organization.

Théa is working to improve the interaction between people and vehicles. Using advanced technologies in software and hardware on board new and used vehicles, the company lets local communities bring more services to the car users, it also accelerates automotive innovation by using massive data generated by both new and aftermarket cars in its applied science and research. OmniSci's advanced data visualization technologies enable Théa Auto to better communicate its data-driven customization capabilities to existing and potential clients.

"We're advancing new ways of customizing the connected vehicle experience for our clients," said Ruslan Yegembayev, CEO and founder of Théa. "Our technology allows customization in the same way that a smartphone is different from a traditional button phone. There's only one user experience available on a traditional phone, but smartphone users are able to customize their experience by downloading applications that directly correlate with their needs and interests. Similarly, Théa's approach is to link online and offline commercial services to a connected car - giving a smartphone experience to vehicle owners and users. Partnering with OmniSci gives us the tools to expand the possibilities in the connected vehicle experience with data at scale, these tools are also critical in data driven applied science for automotive and mobility sectors."

By working with OmniSci, Théa can accelerate its analytics and data visualization capabilities, driving technological innovation and fueling further industry growth. The company currently has products in dozens of vehicle models and is using its unique technologies and immense data capture capacity to create customizable solutions for multiple sectors connected with the automotive industry. As such, the partnership expands OmniSci's reach in the connected vehicle sector.

"The commercial possibilities are virtually limitless when you can capture, visualize and apply automotive data to customize people-vehicle interactions," said Joe Lee, VP Global Sales. "We're proud to partner with Théa, a visionary in the space, to help them expand and enhance their product set and accelerate the company's strong growth trajectory. We look forward to working with them as they create a better user experience in the exciting connected vehicle space."

Find out more about Théa at www.thea-auto.com . Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

About OmniSci

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

‍About Théa

Théa is a deep tech product development company with a focus on the automotive and mobility sectors, mostly in massive and growing emerging markets. Théa delivers connected cars infrastructure as a service, which includes automotive hardware, connectivity and data infrastructure, necessary to deliver end-user applications and the marketplace. The product is used by local car assembly plants, dealerships, financial institutions and other partners to develop hyperlocal vehicle ecosystems, both for new and aftermarket vehicles. The technology is focused on using telematics data to improve connected cars products, telematic based commerce, as well as to accelerate automotive innovation, in particular in areas of applied physics, cybersecurity and the HMI. The Singapore based company has also offices in Russia, India, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. To find out more, please visit www.thea-auto.com .

