theCoderSchool Celebrates Six Years of Inspiring Young Coders

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- theCoderSchool – whose motto is "Learn to code. Change the world." – is excited to celebrate its sixth year educating kid coders. Founded in 2014, the brand has grown to over 45 locations since its inception, and is continuing to open locations around the country despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual coding lessons and in-person social distanced coding instruction has helped keep kids across America engaged and learning.

"It is a very fulfilling feeling to look back on where we started and see where we are now," stated theCoderSchool CEO and founder Hansel Lynn. "It's amazing, we started off searching for a way to share our passion for coding with students, and six years later, our coding schools have taught over 35,000 kids and helped provide them with skills they can use for the rest of their lives."

In the first year of franchising in 2016, the brand opened three coding schools. The next couple years 18 locations opened to educate kids, and in 2019, the brand opened 16 locations, the most it had opened in a single year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand has been able to open eight locations, with an additional 5 locations expected to open by the end of the year.

The locations that have opened this year include:

Folsom, California

Plymouth, Michigan

Pasadena, California

Commack, New York

Henderson, Nevada

Montgomery , New Jersey

, New Tampa, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

theCoderSchool has continued to thrive due to its ability to quickly adapt to the global pandemic. Almost immediately, the brand was able to switch to virtual coding classes for students, and was able to take most of its business online. The adaptability of the model has been vital for success over the past several months.

"We knew when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, parents and students alike would want to continue to code, so we set out to adapt our model and provide parents and students with access to our coding programs," noted Lynn. "We still have thousands of students actively learning how to code through our programs and we are proud to be able to continue such an important skill that will help these students in their future careers."

theCoderSchool plans to open additional locations in Milpitas, California and McClain, Virginia, by the end of the year, with an additional handful expected to open soon after.

Founded by Hansel Lynn and incubated with the help of his best friend, Wayne Teng, theCoderSchool was built to provide children aged 7 to 18 years with a welcoming environment to develop computer programming skills. theCoderSchool uses a variety of platforms to teach various coding languages, such as HTML, CSS, Python, Javascript and more. Every Code Coaching lesson is customized with the help of trained Code Coaches® who use a 2-on-1 approach to teaching.

About theCoderSchool

Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children's enterprise franchise, provides computer programming lessons to children ages 7 to 18. Identified as one of Entrepreneur magazine's hottest brands, theCoderSchool has over 45 schools operating in over 15 states and continues to expand its national footprint with several locations in development in major U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, visit http://www.thecoderschool.com/.

Contact: Charlie Jones, Franchise Elevator PR, (612) 802-2775, [email protected]

SOURCE theCoderSchool

Related Links

https://www.thecoderschool.com

