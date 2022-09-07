theCoderSchool partners with The Arc of Loudoun to help save major fundraiser

Owner of area coding school works with disability advocates to host Shocktober™ Haunt Party and Concert

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children's coding and programming afterschool program, is excited to announce its partnership with The Arc of Loudoun, an organization dedicated to providing support to people with disabilities and their families, to bring a fundraising haunt party and concert featuring They Might Be Giants to the Ion International Training Center on Oct. 8.

theCoderSchool is excited to announce its partnership with The Arc of Loudoun to bring a fundraising haunt party and concert to the Ion International Training Center on Oct. 8. Pictured are children and volunteers trick or treating during a previously held event.

The partnership began when Chad Hamel, owner of theCoderSchool in McLean and Ashburn, Virginia, learned that The Arc of Loudoun no longer had access to the facility it used for the ShocktoberTM Haunted House fundraiser, which usually netted the charitable organization around $500,000 each year.

Hamel sprang into action by suggesting the disability advocates switch to a concert instead. Because he had an inside track into securing one of the 1980s' most unique alternative rock bands, They Might Be Giants, he pursued them to make it happen.

"The bass player for They Might Be Giants just happens to be my brother-in-law, so when I heard that The Arc had lost this venue and potentially the ability to hold one of its largest fundraisers, I just had to help," Hamel said. "The band was happy to lend their talent to the fundraiser and the concert came together."

Hamel and his wife, Ellen, have long supported The Arc by providing coding classes for people with disabilities along with other volunteering assistance. Chad Hamel also serves on the organization's development committee.

"We are thrilled we could find such a fantastic substitute for an event that The Arc has relied upon for years," Hamel said. "The Arc of Loudoun's mission embodies everything we care about, and we are honored to be a part of their family."

The Arc of Loudoun's CEO, Lisa Kimball, said the Hamels ongoing support of The Arc has earned them the title of "Arc Angels," and they are grateful for all they have done for the organization.

"When we first learned that Carlheim Manor, where we've held our haunted house fundraiser for the past 12 years, was no longer going to be available to us, we were looking at a giant hole in our budget," she said. "Thankfully, the Hamels came through with the suggestion of a haunt party and concert. With committed community partners such as Chad and his wife Ellen and the Giants, The Arc will be able to continue doing the amazing work we do, day in and day out, for decades to come."

The PG-13 Shocktober TM Haunt Party and Concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Ion International Training Center beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $50 for arena seats, $65 for premium arena seats and $125 per person for Really Important People (R.I.P.) packages. Tickets can be purchased at the Ion facility's website. Food and beverages will be available onsite and participants are encouraged to come in costume.

About theCoderSchool

Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, theCoderSchool, a Silicon Valley-based children's enterprise franchise, provides computer coding and programming lessons to children ages 6 to 18. Identified as one of Entrepreneur magazine's hottest post-pandemic brands, theCoderSchool has more than 50 schools operating in more than 15 states. It continues to expand its national footprint with several franchise locations in development in major U.S. markets. For more information, visit https://www.thecoderschool.com/.

About The Arc of Loudoun

Since 1967, The Arc of Loudoun has worked to provide a lifetime of opportunities for people with disabilities while advocating for, educating, serving, and supporting those individuals and their families. Its mission is expressed through six integrated programs – Ability Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, Open Door Learning Center Preschool, and Project Horse. To learn more about their programs, please visit https://www.thearcofloudoun.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE theCoderSchool