TheDrop.com Announces First NIL Endorsement Deal with Brenden Rice, a Star Wide Receiver at the University of Colorado

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheDrop.com is the largest online streetwear marketplace in the U.S. - synchronizing 300+ brands and retail boutiques to give consumers access to exclusive access when a Brand or Boutique drops a new collab or entire collection, it hits TheDrop.com within 10 seconds.

The Drop focuses its marketing and merchandising on the 60-100 new apparel and sneaker drops hitting their site every day. TheDrop.com is excited to welcome its first premier athlete to their NIL Athlete Ambassador Program - Brenden Rice, the star Wide Receiver for the University of Colorado and son of NFL legendary Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. TheDrop.com selected him for his passion for football and his entrepreneurial interest in building his own personal brand.

TheDrop.com is one of the first Fashion/Streetwear companies to complete an endorsement deal with an NCAA athlete, following the landmark June 29th US Supreme Court ruling that permits college athletes to earn income from their Names – Images – and – Likenesses (NIL).

"Success is not inherited, it is earned. It is an exciting time for us as young athletes. I am grateful to partner with TheDrop.com as my first endorsement deal as a NCAA athlete." said Rice "My passion for streetwear combined with mentoring from the leadership team at TheDrop.com on the strategic use of social marketing and the role analytics plays to understand my fan base is invaluable. I look forward to supporting so many diverse creators and designers to strengthen their brands."

"Having Brenden Rice join us as our first NIL endorsement partnership is groundbreaking," said Matt Falcinelli, CEO and co-founder of TheDrop.com. " We are excited to welcome him to TheDrop.com Family and to be able to give him the opportunity to further build his personal brand while benefiting financially, all while rocking the hottest Streetwear brands in the market today."

TheDrop.com recognizes that ALL young athletes and parents give up a lot to compete; and the past practice of limiting athletes at any level from benefiting from their investment is an outdated way of thinking. Other young people in the entertainment field are utilizing social media to benefit financially and there is no reason to exclude athletes.

The Athlete Ambassador Program (AAP) goal is to engage more athletes than any other sponsor in the country.

Athletes from any age – sports - school are eligible to sign-up and are paid to wear (and post) the hottest Streetwear brands in the market today. Athlete must attend a school in a state where NIL permission has been signed into law

Athletes can be compensated with a combination of Store Credit and Cash Payments based on sales linked from their social profiles.

Premier Athletes will be eligible for custom deals based on their achievements

The program will educate athletes on utilizing social media marketing strategies as well as how to leverage data analytics to understand their followers better.

TheDrop.com fully anticipates that the Athletes will be able to apply these new skill sets to other endorsements and apply them to future career opportunities after their athletic careers.

For those Athletes who have Marketing and/or Business majors, the experience in working with TheDrop.com and learning from an experienced digital marketing team will be invaluable, and could lead to employment after college.

https://thedrop.com/nil-athlete-ambassador-program

