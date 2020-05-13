theEMPLOYEEapp Gives Back During National Nurses Month

The Center for Disease Control has designated nurses and other frontline healthcare workers as having a greater risk for "direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials." As of April 15, 2020, more than 9,000 healthcare workers across the nation have become infected with the coronavirus, according to a CDC study .

"As a New York company, we have seen first-hand the devastation the pandemic has caused in our communities, and the continued devotion nurses have shown to their patients—even at their own risk," said Doug Pierce, chief operating officer of APPrise Mobile. "Many of APPrise Mobile's healthcare customers are using theEMPLOYEEapp to get important information to their frontline workers during this ordeal, so this cause feels personal to us. This fundraiser is helping the helpers when they need it most, and we're proud to support it."

Nurses, doctors, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, non-clinical hospital employees such as food service personnel, and other frontline healthcare workers spend almost all of their working hours on their feet caring for patients. When they do catch that 15-minute break, the last thing they want to do is find an available desktop computer and search corporate intranet or email to find information that is critical to their personal and professional lives. But with new details about COVID-19 coming out constantly, hospitals must react quickly and update safety procedures to protect their frontline workers and patients, making it more critical than ever to reach these employees with updated information. theEMPLOYEEapp allows healthcare organizations to build a customized, secure mobile app that employees can access 24/7 directly from their Apple or Android devices. theEMPLOYEEapp has been deployed by over 20 U.S. healthcare systems and 5,000 hospitals, with more than 255,000 healthcare employees reading and engaging with content through the app. During the month of May, theEMPLOYEEapp will donate $1 for every internal message shared by customers across all industries to the Nurses House Fund.

"In partnership with the American Nurses Foundation, Nurses House, Inc. has established a fund for nurses throughout the country who are affected by COVID-19. Through the fund, we are providing affected nurses with a one-time grant to alleviate the financial burden that accompanies this illness," explained Stephanie Dague, director of development for Nurses House. "The nurses who have received our help are extremely grateful for this assistance during a time of major health crisis. I would like to thank theEMPLOYEEapp for partnering with us on this COVID-19 response for nurses, and I hope that together, we can raise enough funds to help everyone who needs support during this pandemic."

Anyone can make a donation to the Nurses House COVID-19 Fund. If you would like to make a donation through theEMPLOYEEapp's fundraising team, go to helpnurses.org and click "Donate Now." On the pop-up screen, scroll through the participating teams and click on theEMPLOYEEapp .

About theEMPLOYEEapp by APPrise Mobile

theEMPLOYEEapp®, a mobile communications and engagement platform for internal and external audiences. It delivers a branded app that securely integrates with a company's Active Directory, employee database, HRIS, and single-sign-on (SSO) systems. Through a consumer-friendly interface, theEMPLOYEEapp aggregates and distributes employee-focused content, workplace tools, and functions as well as the instantaneous push of messages and information directly to employees' mobile devices. Visit theEMPLOYEEapp blog for updates on employee communications news, trends, and success stories.

PR Contact:

Sydney Lauro

[email protected]

SOURCE theEMPLOYEEapp