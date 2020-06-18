TheEZList.com Has Launched, Bringing Services--and Peace of Mind--to People's Homes

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has turned life upside down. A new website and mobile app—TheEZlist.com—is helping to make things right again—and they are doing it at no cost.

With unemployment at record levels, TheEZlist.com is making it easier for struggling service providers during this difficult time. Signing up is free and simple.

As for consumers, from the comfort of their own homes, or while out and about, they can readily choose service providers to meet their needs. Whether Fido needs grooming or they have a pesky fruit fly problem, TheEZList.com is available 24/7 with a wide range of options.

Services offered by TheEZList.com include:

Beauty services: makeup, manicures, etc.

Transportation

Dog grooming, dog walking

Handymen

Landscaping services

Legal services

Contractors carpet

Cleaning catering

Pest control

See the full listing of categories here: https://theezlist.com/

In today's world, it can feel like most of our hours are consumed by things that feel like work. Something should be easy. Now, with TheEZList.com, many of life's "have to" tasks are streamlined. The site and app eliminate the need for back and forth conversations about pricing and booking; prices and availability are viewed upfront and all bookings take place seamlessly within the app.

Vendor and consumer signup—both of which are free and straightforward—can be done online or through the app. Those who join as service providers can also sign up for free and list their services on the site in order to immediately start booking customers and expand their business.

Download the app and say "hello" to an easier way to finding local, trusted service providers.

The app is available nationwide on iOS and Android.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

