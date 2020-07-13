TheEZList.com Helps Service Providers Successfully Navigate Pandemic
The EZList.com is a free mobile app and website that connects trusted service providers with consumers in the click of a button. Any type of service provider may be listed on TheEZList, including lawyers, dog groomers, electricians, contractors, and more. TheEZList brings reliable service providers to the doorsteps of consumers in need.
Jul 13, 2020, 17:45 ET
SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As workers the world over grapple with COVID-19, TheEZlist.com, a free mobile app, is proving to be the ideal solution for additional income.
Despite the pandemic, daily life—even at a distance—requires maintenance. Dogs need grooming, drains need unclogging, lawns need landscaping, etc. TheEZlist.com puts qualified, local service people within ready reach of those who need them.
At no charge, service providers can appear on The EZlist, an online directory that puts their offerings at the fingertips of thousands of consumers in need of assistance.
Some of The EZlist's service providers include:
Beauty services: makeup, manicures, etc.
Transportation
Dog grooming, dog walking
Handymen
Landscaping services
Legal services
Contractors
Pest Control
Tutoring
Now more than ever, workers need creative solutions in order to earn a living. The EZList brings expertise—and a sense of relief—to workers and consumers alike.
It is no longer just food that can appear at the doorsteps of consumers. Vendors providing any kind of service may register with The EZList…and those who see this opportunity can thrive during these challenging times by using The EZList to showcase their offerings.
Benefits to vendors:
- Free sign-up
- Custom page for a business
- Unlimited services to offer
- Pandemic-friendly
- Social distancing
- Be your own boss
- Make your own hours
- Get paid in advance
- Live customer pre-screening at the service address
- Easy commerce with Stripe
Join now for free and upgrade your income and lifestyle.
Vendor and consumer sign-up, both of which are free and straightforward, can be done online or through the app. The app is available nationwide on iOS and Android.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-ez-list/id1305101269?ls=1
Please contact [email protected] for additional information.
