TheEZList.com Helps Service Providers Successfully Navigate Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As workers the world over grapple with COVID-19, TheEZlist.com, a free mobile app, is proving to be the ideal solution for additional income.

Despite the pandemic, daily life—even at a distance—requires maintenance. Dogs need grooming, drains need unclogging, lawns need landscaping, etc. TheEZlist.com puts qualified, local service people within ready reach of those who need them.

At no charge, service providers can appear on The EZlist, an online directory that puts their offerings at the fingertips of thousands of consumers in need of assistance.

Some of The EZlist's service providers include:

Beauty services: makeup, manicures, etc.

Transportation

Dog grooming, dog walking

Handymen

Landscaping services

Legal services

Contractors

Pest Control

Tutoring

Now more than ever, workers need creative solutions in order to earn a living. The EZList brings expertise—and a sense of relief—to workers and consumers alike.

It is no longer just food that can appear at the doorsteps of consumers. Vendors providing any kind of service may register with The EZList…and those who see this opportunity can thrive during these challenging times by using The EZList to showcase their offerings.

Benefits to vendors:

Free sign-up

Custom page for a business

Unlimited services to offer

Pandemic-friendly

Social distancing

Be your own boss

Make your own hours

Get paid in advance

Live customer pre-screening at the service address

Easy commerce with Stripe

Join now for free and upgrade your income and lifestyle.

Vendor and consumer sign-up, both of which are free and straightforward, can be done online or through the app. The app is available nationwide on iOS and Android.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-ez-list/id1305101269?ls=1

Please contact [email protected] for additional information.

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE TheEZList.com