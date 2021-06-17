TheGiftInsider Lindsay Roberts is Giving Gift Suggestions for Dads and Grads on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of the TheGiftInsider.com Lindsay Roberts shares timely suggestions for making this a special Father's Day or graduation.

Lindsay shares some great gifts for Father's Day and Graduations this year.

HELPFUL FATHER'S DAY GIFT

Help dad simplify his life and safeguard his family with the LiftMaster Secure View Garage Door Opener powered by myQ. This smart garage door opener comes with a built-in camera so dad can see that his family and home are safe and secure. The Secure View opener works with the myQ® app so dad can check it, close it, and never wonder if the garage door is left open. The built-in camera enables live video streaming and 2-way communication so he can see when the kids get home from school or tell his neighbor where to find the ladder. It even works with Key by Amazon for convenient in-garage deliveries. To get a Secure View and find a local LiftMaster dealer, visit: LiftMaster.com.

AFFORDABLE TECH IDEAS

Now get 50% off the Motorola One 5G Ace for $129.99, by activating a new AT&T PREPAID line on the Unlimited Plus plan with AutoPay for sixty dollars a month, plus taxes and fees. Watch movies and play games that download in seconds. The video chats are ultra-clear and it has a 48 megapixel camera. With AT&T PREPAID, get all the benefits of the AT&T Network with no annual contract or credit check. This is a limited time offer. AT&T 5G does require a compatible plan and is not available everywhere. Go to the AT&T Store or visit att.com/prepaid for details.

A CAN'T MISS GIFT FOR BOTH DADS AND GRADS

For the grads, the new Audality speakers use the company's patented WiC wireless technology that plays uncompressed HD quality music anywhere with no need for Bluetooth or WiFi. At a range of up to 500 feet, play through up to four speakers at the same time to create a multi-room system without a single wire. Handcrafted from bamboo, Audality speakers deliver exceptional high-def sound and dynamic functionality. It is better than any Bluetooth speaker on the market with ten times the range of Bluetooth. Audality runs an entire weekend on one charge, starting around $399. For more information, visit www.audality.com.

A UNIQUE GIFTS FOR GRADS AND DADS

Find anything for dads and grads with Razer's family of products. The Razer Anzu frames are hands-free audio glasses that can discreetly take calls while protecting your eyes with blue light filter lenses or polarized lenses for the outdoors. They also have the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam capable of streaming crystal clear video at home under any lighting with its adaptive light sensor. The ergonomic Iskur gaming chair has top-notch lumbar support for long gaming or work sessions. For more information, visit www.razer.com.

