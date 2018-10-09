TheGuarantors Announces Partnership with 420 Kent, Latest Luxury Development by Former Governor Eliot Spitzer

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheGuarantors, a leading insurtech provider for the rental market, today announced that it has been selected as the preferred partner for 420 Kent, a new, 857-unit luxury apartment rental complex in South Williamsburg that features three uniquely designed glass towers with dynamic waterfront views and multi-purpose amenities.

TheGuarantors' risk management platform helps accelerate apartment rentals, reduces risks from vacancy and damage, and minimizes administrative hassles for landlords. The company's full suite of offerings will be available to tenants at 420 Kent following the building's opening in October. 420 Kent is Exclusively Marketed by Citi Habitats New Developments.

TheGuarantors' offerings include:

Lease Guarantee – Guarantees rent payments, allowing landlords to accept more tenants at no risk. This speeds up leasing velocity, drives down vacancy, and increases the ROI on advertising spending.

Security Deposit Replacement – Lowers upfront moving costs by replacing expensive security deposits with a substantially lower one-time fee and reduces landlord's administrative burden of managing cash deposits.

Renters Insurance Compliance – Software makes it easy to maximize compliance with a landlord's renters' insurance requirements. This reduces landlord liability exposure.

"Our products will enable a larger pool of eligible renters join this vibrant community, while making the management of administrative affairs easier and less costly," said Julien Bonneville, founder and CEO at TheGuarantors. "420 Kent is setting a new standard for luxury living in New York City, and TheGuarantors' product suite will help redefine the rental experience for their tenants."

"We built 420 Kent as a model for luxury, convenience and community," said Miguel Inacio, Senior Asset Manager at Spitzer Enterprises. "TheGuarantors' products improve the rental process for landlords and tenants alike, and all of our prospective renters will benefit from the faster and easier rental process the company provides."

420 Kent Avenue, located directly on the East River waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is designed by the award-winning architect ODA New York. In addition to 857 residences, the complex features 20,000 sq. ft. of restaurant and retail space; amenities including rooftop pool, sunset lounge, outdoor lounge and roof decks, fitness center and library room. It also offers more than 80,000 sq. ft. outdoor space including a landscaped riverside esplanade in South Williamsburg.

About TheGuarantors

TheGuarantors is an insurtech startup aimed at improving tenant-landlord relationships through innovations in product development and delivery. In 2016, the company launched its residential lease guarantee business focused on helping qualified renters secure apartments. The company has guaranteed over $100 million in rent last year. In 2018, TheGuarantors launched residential security deposit replacement and rental insurance offerings, adding to their suite of products designed to help landlords mitigate all tenant risks.

About 420 Kent

Developed by Spitzer Enterprises, 420 Kent is a luxury apartment complex located on the East River in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The 857-unit complex is divided into two buildings with three multi-dimensional towers, offering unparalleled views. Additionally, the complex provides a dynamic living experience through its 20,000 sq. ft. of restaurant and retail space, 25,000 sq. ft. of indoor amenities and more than 80,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space, including a 400-foot-long landscaped riverside esplanade on the South Williamsburg waterfront.

