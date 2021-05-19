theLotter Reports Increase in Online Sales in Texas of Mega Millions Tickets

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As recently as 2019, it was impossible to buy lottery tickets online in Texas. These days Texans are able to play through theLotter's Texas website. The company launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen interest in its services rising rapidly.

"Texas isn't the only place we offer our service and the increase there is definitely part of a larger, long-term trend. It has to be noted though that we're experiencing significant growth this year in Texas especially. The only conclusion I can draw is that fewer and fewer people are prepared to go out and stand in line to get lottery tickets at stores in Texas," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "We're recording a huge uptick for Texan lotteries this week, and ticket sales for the Powerball and especially this weekend's $515 million Mega Millions, are going through the roof."

Though it is now a big hit, theLotter Texas didn't set off on a clear path to success in the Lone Star state. "What we found most difficult in the beginning was to convince Texans that we were reputable and offering our service legitimately in Texas." Peggy Daniel continues "Lots of people held mistaken beliefs – some thought that ordering online wouldn't be secure, or that purchasing though theLotter would somehow hinder benefits the Texas Lottery raises for veterans or local schools. All of these were just misconceptions, but it took time and effort to build trust. We pride ourselves in running a transparent operation. We buy official Texas Lottery tickets on our customers behalf and scan it into their online account as proof of purchase. Then we store tickets inside a vault and notify customers when they've won. I am proud of what we do!"

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

