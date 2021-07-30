THEMXXNLIGHT Releases NEW R&B Single 'NAUGHTY or NICE' Featuring Wiz Khalifa

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash & Krish Chandani, identical twin Indo-American singers better known as THEMXXNLIGHT, have released their R&B single "Naughty or Nice", produced by Sledgren, Jacobi & Soriano.

"Naughty or Nice" grabs your attention immediately with eclectic visuals directed by GShots & Joe Hood, and filmed by Steadicamjazz. The video starts in the studio and transitions to a house party, where THEMXXNLIGHT can be seen singing to beautiful women, partying and hanging with the iconic Wiz Khalifa.

Single Artwork

Wiz Khalifa delivers lyricism that will capture listeners, providing just the right amount of Hip-Hop. "Naughty or Nice" is sure to be a summer classic. The intimate vocal delivery by Akash & Krish will keep people wanting more.

THEMXXNLIGHT has a total of 100M+ views/streams across all platforms and have worked with major artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Roy Woods, DJ Snake & TM88 The twins signed an EP, non-exclusive deal with Sony Music India after going platinum in India with their single "Body Language" and has built up a global fanbase, given their unique international sound, look, and brand.

Make sure to listen to "Naughty or Nice" streaming on all platforms.

Watch The Music Video to THEMXXNLIGHT's single "Naughty or Nice" below.

THEMXXNLIGHT - "NAUGHTY OR NICE" ft Wiz Khalifa ( Official Music Video )

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lU7F41qYeRQ

