Theodore Lipscomb named to top job at LISC Milwaukee to expand economic development investments, deepen response to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named the former chairperson of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors to lead its local investments in affordable housing, businesses, health, and jobs in underserved communities, especially those where a history of racial discrimination has left lasting scars.

Theodore Lipscomb, who has spent the last 12 years as a Milwaukee County Supervisor, will serve as the new executive director of LISC Milwaukee and build on the organization's $184 million portfolio of community development support throughout the city. Over the last 25 years, LISC Milwaukee programs and capital have leveraged more than $604 million in total development activity.

In his new role, Lipscomb will draw on his extensive work at the county helping to establish budgets, invest in parks and transit, and fight for new resources that benefit residents and communities.

"Theo's experience directly aligns with LISC's efforts to build a broadly shared prosperity across the city—one that offers opportunity to all of Milwaukee's residents, regardless of race, class or ZIP code," said Maurice A. Jones, LISC president and CEO.

"This is particularly important right now, as we all work to navigate COVID-19, economic recession and the continued fight for racial justice," he continued. "To fuel recovery, we have to invest in the well-being of residents, small businesses and local nonprofits, all of which are critical to driving growth that is both inclusive and sustainable in the years to come."

In addition to his public service, Lipscomb has deep roots in community development. He worked across the state of Wisconsin as a project manager for the Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development and as director of community development for the West End Development Corporation. His private-sector experience includes work at a prominent Milwaukee architecture firm and managing urbanWealth LLC, which acquires and manages quality rental homes.

"This is a critical time for our city which makes me even more excited to lead the exceptional team at LISC Milwaukee." Lipscomb said. "We have a wealth of local talent and untapped opportunity within our community. With the right kind of partnerships and increased investments, we can harness that potential; we can bridge the gaps in health and wealth that affect so many in our city and catalyze opportunities for all our neighbors to thrive."

A life-long Milwaukeean, Lipscomb has long volunteered his time and leadership skills to directly impact the health of Milwaukee communities. He has served as commissioner of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission; a director of the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Milwaukee County Research Park Corporation, and the East Wisconsin Counties Railroad Consortium; and a trustee of the Milwaukee Public Library.

Lipscomb is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning and has completed additional coursework in finance, law, and property management. He can be reached at [email protected].

Media contact:

Colleen Mulcahy, for LISC

312-342-8244 or [email protected]

SOURCE Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)