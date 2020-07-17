ThePersecuted.org Exposes Coercive Conversion Education Programs with New Infographic

SEOUL, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Persecuted, an online news source with a mission to expose persecution and human rights violations, has published a new infographic on Coercive Conversion Education practices.

Coercive conversion, sometimes also referred to as "cult deprogramming" is when an individual is forced to change his or her beliefs or religion against their will, using techniques such as kidnapping and assault. We are trying to bring awareness of the practice internationally.

A deeper explanation on how religious minorities are coerced

In the United States, the practice of cult deprogramming was used in the past and throughout most of the 20th century. However, during the 1990's the practice was illegalized after the court case Jason Scott v. Rick Ross. In other countries, however, it is still a common practice.

In South Korea, for example, these programs still take place and have resulted in traumatic stress and separation of family members. There have been 1534 cases there since 2003, with many of the victims from the Shincheonji church. Those running the programs have faced charges in the past, but some have avoided prosecution by getting behind worried parents to enroll their children. These situations and the ensuing coercive conversion programs result in emotional trauma for both parents and children.

Forced Coercive Conversion Education still takes place today, so check thepersecuted.org to see the latest news and updates. To view the infographic, visit: https://thepersecuted.org/facts-on-coerced-religious-conversion-in-south-korea/

