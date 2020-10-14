Therabody And Biostrap Labs Announce Study Results Confirming Effectiveness Of Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy, Improving Sleep Efficiency And Quality Of Life

For the study, 73 participants, ages 18 - 40, were asked to participate in a phase-based, standardized program utilizing both the Biostrap wrist-worn sensor and the Theragun Elite Percussive Massage Therapy device with the Therabody app. The five-week study was aimed to solidify Therabody's claims that Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy goes beyond reducing tension and pain, improving range of motion, increasing circulation, and maximizing recovery -- it also improves sleep quality, which is tied closely to overall health. This was the first research study looking at the effects of Theragun Percussive Therapy on sleep and other biometrics from wearable technology providing objective quantitative evidence for those effects.

"As the leaders in the tech wellness industry, Therabody is committed to using cutting-edge research and development to develop best-in-class products. Even more importantly, we conduct scientific studies designed to validate the efficacy of Theragun devices to ensure our consumers are actually benefiting from the use of our products. To date, we have completed 12 studies, eight at various stages of the research process, with an additional four in the planning stages," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Therabody founder and chief wellness officer. "Partnering with Biostrap Labs has provided us the opportunity to further validate the effectiveness of Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and proves that not only does everyday use of a Theragun achieve whole-body wellness and recovery, but also helps support a better quality of life with a full night's rest and sleep after each use."

In the United States alone, more than 50 million people suffer from diagnosed sleep disorders. According to a recent survey on sleep habits, 67% of Americans said their sleep is worse now than before the pandemic. While the health and wellness industry is saturated with products claiming to improve sleep, without scientific approval, very few show clinical proof of the effects like the Therabody and Biostrap Labs study results have proven.

"Biostrap Labs has the potential to change how consumers view health products. It will provide an opportunity for wellness brands to allow science to do the talking and validate their product claims which they can use to differentiate themselves within the $4 trillion global wellness industry," said Sameer Sontakey, Biostrap co-founder and CEO, adding that, "the Therabody study outcome far exceeded our expectations as to how much percussive therapy could improve sleep and recovery. Not to mention, despite the complexity of the study protocol, participant compliance remained above 90%, which also just showed how much consumers are likely to stick to a wellness regiment when it works."

The purpose of the overall study was to provide objective and subjective evidence on the acute and chronic effects of two weeks of consistent percussive massage therapy application in a population of physically active adults.

Participants were asked to wear the Biostrap wrist-worn sensor throughout the entire duration of the study in order to provide continuous and reliable data measuring their sleep and recovery. For the first two weeks of the five-week trial, participants were asked to continue their everyday routines and not use Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy. In weeks three and four, participants were asked to maintain their normal routines, while utilizing the Theragun before going to bed based on the company's proprietary Sleep routine in the Therabody app. In week five, participants were asked to cease the use of the Theragun and Therabody app to understand and identify if any of the effects from the Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy intervention were long-term.

In addition to wearing the Biostrap and using the Theragun post-exercise and pre-sleep, participants were asked to complete clinically validated surveys (Brief Resilience Scale & Perceived Stress Scale) at the beginning and end of the study and a brief daily survey to assess perceived pain, discomfort, soreness, sleep quality, physical, and mental health symptoms.

As scientists analyzed the various biometrics, sleep measurements, and survey responses, they found that 70% of participants improved sleep efficiency with significantly fewer awakenings and sleep disruptions and 87% fell asleep faster (decreased sleep latency). Furthermore, the majority of participants improved their Biostrap Sleep Score, with benefits maintained one week after discontinued use. Through the use of percussive massage therapy, participants had a statistically significant average of 6% improvement in chronic heart rate variability (HRV), an increasingly popular objective measure of your body's readiness to perform, or how "recovered" you are. Lastly, 100% reported improvements in overall quality of life, among additional lifestyle improvements after the use of a Theragun immediately following exercise activity and 30-minutes before bed completing the Therabody app Sleep routine. All 73 participants' data were kept anonymous.

Theragun was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun percussive therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness product solutions through innovation in the percussive therapy space as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA certified organic CBD line, TheraOne. Therabody is the most trusted percussive therapy brand among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

Biostrap is a science-driven platform developed to improve and optimize human health. Facilitating data collection through a proprietary and clinically reliable wrist-worn device, Biostrap utilizes machine learning to provide actionable data to improve sleep, recovery and performance. Biostrap analyzes each heartbeat for 29 unique parameters on its secure servers to ensure data reliability. Additionally, Biostrap is referenced in 14 publications and has 22 clinical studies validating its biometric measurements against gold standard medical diagnostics and use cases in specific medical conditions. Providing an individualized approach to consumers via an app and web dashboard, Biostrap also delivers customizable remote monitoring solutions for medical, clinical and fitness professionals. With its Biostrap Labs research division, Biostrap offers the opportunity for wellness companies to validate the efficacy of their products and services in a real-world setting. For more information on Biostrap's latest products and to stay up-to-date on company news, visit www.Biostrap.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Biostrap app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

