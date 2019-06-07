Theracann and House of Hemp Enter Collaboration Agreement to Build a Sustainable Cannabis Industry in South Africa

SIBAYA, South Africa, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Hemp (HoH) a licenced pioneer in South African fiber, seed, oil and Cannabidiol (CBD) medicinal production and Theracann International Benchmark Corporation (TIBC) have joined forces to provide the roadmap for South Africa to become a major producer and exporter of medical grade cannabis while simultaneously empowering the local people and communities. The vision of the collaboration agreement is to leverage the experience and expertise of the cannabis industry at large to not only create a medicine for the local people but also to stimulate sustainable growth of South Africa Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) while creating lasting employment opportunities.

The Queen of Cannabis, Dr Thandeka R Kunene, Executive Chairwoman for House of Hemp (HoH) and the first Cannabis Licensee in South Africa, announced today a partnership with Theracann International, a global leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis eco systems, securing HoH's competitive advantage in supplying pharmaceutical grade cannabis to the growing international supply chain. "I am pleased to have secured Theracann International as our technical partners at HoH. Their EUGMP compliant pharmaceutical grade facilities for herbal extract of medicinal grade concentrates is what attracted us to them. Theracann's GMP compliance software coupled with traceable cultivation technologies (ETCH biotrace) is pioneering the international cannabis industry and will help us ensure ongoing compliance while setting the standard for South Africa. Using this technology, we can provide the authorities, as well as our clients, with confidence in a high quality, repeatable, trackable, traceable, and medical grade cannabis HoH operation that is capable of clean high-end cannabis that meets all standards for international export," says Dr Thandeka R Kunene.

According to Chris Bolton, Chief Operating Officer of Theracann, "it is with great pleasure that we have been selected by House of Hemp, the catalyst of change in South Africa, to be their technical expert and project management team to achieve medical GMP standard for international cannabis export and to provide the necessary technologies to track every gram, every penny, and to ensure crop quality and reliability."

By aligning quality, traceability, and repeatability "House of Hemp and Theracann will usher in a new era of commercial opportunities in the medical Cannabis industry for all of South Africa. This partnership will elevate the standards in which the African Cannabis industry is measured," states Maurice Holmes, Director of International Sales for TIBC.

Mackenzie Lewis, Director of BenchmarkGROW expresses how a new era is being written, "The ability to not only pioneer but expand a thriving cannabis ecosystem in a such a stunning part of the world is a dream come true."

About theracann INTERNATIONAL Benchmark Corporation

Founded in 2016, Theracann offers a full turn-key solution for the international cannabis marketplace. Theracann provides business, technology and industry experts who apply advanced methodologies that help clients plan, design, implement and manage their canna-businesses. Integrating nearly 5 million square feet of indoor cannabis operations along with the successful groundbreaking Enterprise Resource Planning and Compliance (ERP+C) software OS2, their vertical computer automated cannabis aeroponic cultivation system (Sprout AI), and patented genetic molecular tracking (ETCH BioTrace). Theracann International provides canna-businesses with solutions to fit global banking and license regulatory requirements.

More information about theracann INTERNATIONAL is available at www.theracann.solutions , www.sproutai.solutions , www.etchbio.solutions , www.OS2.solutions

About House of Hemp

House of Hemp is a proudly South African, black woman-led company that found its roots in the singular vision of Dr Thandeka R. Kunene, the Cannabis Queen of the South.

Through tireless campaigning, expert medical and industrial research and investment in indigenous knowledge, House of Hemp today has accumulated over 27 years of experience in the agriculture and production of Cannabis (Hemp). House of Hemp is leading a sustainable industry in South Africa that includes fiber, seed oil and Cannabidiol (CBD) medicines.

In 2010, House of Hemp became the first private company to be awarded an exclusive permit by the Departments of Agriculture and Health to legally cultivate and process hemp in South Africa for research purposes.

From its extensive tap root system of knowledge, passion and people, House of Hemp was also awarded the first medical Cannabis license for the commercial production of medical Cannabis in South Africa in March 2019.

Committed to the creation of a fully inclusive industry which benefits disadvantaged communities, House of Hemp guarantees access, safety and efficacy in the commercialization of Cannabis.

More information about House of Hemp is available at https://www.houseofhemp.co.za/

