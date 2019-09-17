TheraCell Announces Delivery Of Over 12,000 Of Its Licensed Bone Grafts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraCell, Inc., a leading bone solution company today announced that over 12,000 of its novel demineralized bone fiber products have been delivered - primarily for use in spinal fusions. With steady double-digit quarter over quarter growth generated by its licensees and OEM partners, its products have reached an annual end customer sales rate of over $15M.

TheraCell's patented next-generation fiber production process allows for controlled geometry fibers with excellent consistency and very high fiber yields, with a cell friendly nanotopography, enabling the fibers to be used to generate a broad family of unique, procedure specific products.

According to Nelson Scarborough, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Scientific Officer and inventor of TheraCell's next-generation TheraFuze DBF® technology, "Our highly efficient manufacturing process and ability to generate novel procedure specific graft forms allows us to offer bone-based solutions that better meet the needs of surgeons and patients. This is an ideal way to honor the gift of donated tissue and generate higher margins in this segment."

TheraCell will be launching a comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF® graft solutions at the North American Spine Society meeting being held September 25-28 in Chicago, IL.

The portfolio's unique offerings include the new TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor™ for immediate enhanced screw fixation particularly in compromised bone, TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bullets™ that allow for delivery through a cannula in MIS cases, the novel TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Wrap™ for graft containment, and a 3-level TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Boat.

TheraFuze DBF® products are processed for TheraCell by Pinnacle Transplant Technologies, Phoenix, AZ.

Visit us at NASS Booth 4234 to learn more about TheraCell's TheraFuze DBF® technology, and our family of products.

For more information on these products, please visit TheraCell's website.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation.

TheraCell licenses AlloSource® to produce and market AlloFuse® Cortical Fibers and AlloFuse® Fiber Boats. AlloSource supplies these products to NuVasive whose products are marketed under their Propel™ DBM Fibers brand. Australian Biotechnologies produces and markets it's Allovance® Xpress Fibres and Xpress Hybrid, Allovance® Fibre Mats, and Allovance® Fibre Boats for the Australian and New Zealand markets under license from TheraCell. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices, laboratories and production facilities in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, Fiber Wrap™, Fiber Bullets™ and Fiber Anchor™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

Media Contact:

Bradley Patt, PhD

TheraCell Inc.

818 645 4081

bpatt@theracellinc.com

SOURCE TheraCell, Inc.

