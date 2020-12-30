TheraCell Announces First Surgical Use Of TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bullets™ In An Interbody TLIF Cage

This case was performed by Dr. Neel Anand, MD, Mch. Orth. (Liverpool), FAAOS, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Director, Spine Trauma, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and Chairman of Orthopaedics and Spine, Minimally invasive Spine Surgery, DOCS Surgical Hospital, Beverly Hills. The case was an L3-L4 PSF with interbody TLIF at L3-L4. Dr. Anand used several TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bullets™ to fill the interbody space, as well as TheraFuze DBF® FiberForm™ combined with autograft in the cage.

Delivery of the bullets through a cannula is a convenient option and fits into the surgical process with ease.

Dr. Anand described the surgical procedure, "After discectomy and endplate preparation to accept the TLIF cage, I placed several Fiber Bullets™ in the lyophilized state anterior to the implant to fill the interbody space with graft material. Subsequent to the cage insertion, several additional Fiber Bullets™ were placed posterior to the cage to ensure complete endplate to endplate apposition of the TheraFuze DBF® allograft in the interbody. I placed 1cc of DBF FiberForm™ combined with autograft in the lumen of the TLIF cage." Additionally, he stated, "Delivery of the bullets through a cannula is a very convenient option. The entire procedure was quite simple and fit into my usual surgical process with ease."

The TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bullets™ are made from cortical demineralized bone fibers, processed using TheraCell's proprietary and patented technologies. These processes have been developed to produce uniform fiber geometry, size and texture, and to preserve the natural collagen structure of the allograft, providing surgeons with a 100% natural allograft that is osteoconductive with osteoinductive potential and enhanced handling properties ideal for spinal fusion and other orthopedic applications.

The TheraFuze DBF ® Fiber Bullets™ are part of TheraCell's comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF® procedure-specific graft solutions, currently available in the United States directly through TheraCell.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify™ oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bullet™, and TheraFuze DBF FiberForm™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

Patents: US 10,639,157 B2; US 10,610,366 B2; and other patents pending.

For more information on these products, please visit TheraCell's website.

SOURCE TheraCell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theracellinc.com/

