THERADERM OPC REPARATIVE SERUM WINS 2022 NEWBEAUTY AWARD

The Powerful Antioxidant Serum Is Recognized As The Best After Sun Treatment

SPRINGDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care, is proud to announce that its OPC Reparative Serum has earned a 2022 Beauty Award. The serum, which harnesses an antioxidant concentration that is proven to be 20x more effective than Vitamin C as a free radical scavenger, was named 'The Best After Sun Treatment' by NewBeauty's panel of experts.

The Awards, announced in the NewBeauty Spring 2022 issue, showcase the top treatments and products across various categories. Winners are chosen through rigorous testing by industry experts, NewBeauty editors and readers.

Theraderm's OPC Reparative Serum helps reverse sun damage, redness and inflammation with supercharged antioxidants called OPCs (oligomeric proanthocyanidins), which reduce redness and inflammation while protecting skin from free radical damage and visibly reducing signs of aging. The serum is celebrated for its healing powers and ability to treat rosacea, combat signs of aging like dry skin, dark spots, sagging skin, wrinkles and fine lines while slowing down the aging process of skin.

Formulated with anti-inflammatory aloe, hydrating hyaluronic acid and the super antioxidant, Maritime Pine Bark extract, the OPC Serum is clinically proven to repair collagen and elastin, promote skin cell renewal, repair damage caused by acne breakouts and decrease inflammation as it protects against environmental damage. The Maritime Pine Bark extract, backed by more than 20 years of testing, contains a saturated content of highly active antioxidant particles, which are preserved during their harvest, ensuring the active ingredient remains pure and potent over time.

"Antioxidants are arguably the most important ingredient to maintain healthy skin long-term by neutralizing "aging free radicals" like pollution, smoke and UV rays," shares Dr. James Beckman, plastic surgeon, biochemist and founder of Theraderm Clinical Skin Care. "Vitamin C has long reigned as the gold standard of natural antioxidant protection thanks to its ability to capture harmful free radicals, but OPC enables full activity from Vitamin C in the body to rebuild skin collagen and is 20x more effective than Vitamin C and 50x more effective than Vitamin E to both capture and then disarm harmful, oxidizing free radicals from normal body metabolism as well as those coming from the environment!"

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO and founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available at the time to improve the overall skin health and appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream.

The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

In 1996, the full Theraderm skin renewal system was completed.

SOURCE Therapon Skin Health